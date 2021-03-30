VICI Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $27.77 per share and the market cap of $14.9 billion, VICI Properties stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for VICI Properties is shown in the chart below.


Because VICI Properties is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 57.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 19.64% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. VICI Properties has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which is in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of VICI Properties at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of VICI Properties is poor. This is the debt and cash of VICI Properties over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. VICI Properties has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.2 billion and earnings of $1.69 a share. Its operating margin of 74.52% better than 87% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks VICI Properties's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of VICI Properties over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of VICI Properties is 57.4%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 92.3%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, VICI Properties's return on invested capital is 6.15, and its cost of capital is 7.22. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of VICI Properties is shown below:

In short, the stock of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 98% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about VICI Properties stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

