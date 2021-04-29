VICI Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $31.47 per share and the market cap of $16.9 billion, VICI Properties stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for VICI Properties is shown in the chart below.


VICI Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued
VICI Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because VICI Properties is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 57.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 19.64% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. VICI Properties has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which is in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of VICI Properties is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of VICI Properties is poor. This is the debt and cash of VICI Properties over the past years:

VICI Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued
VICI Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. VICI Properties has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings of $1.69 a share. Its operating margin is 74.52%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of VICI Properties is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of VICI Properties over the past years:

VICI Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued
VICI Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of VICI Properties is 57.4%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 92.3%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, VICI Properties's return on invested capital is 6.15, and its cost of capital is 7.17. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of VICI Properties is shown below:

VICI Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued
VICI Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

In conclusion, the stock of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 98% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about VICI Properties stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinating more than anywhere else, China still needs to speed up

    China became the country to have administered COVID-19 vaccinations to more people than any other this week, but health authorities will need to accelerate the rollout to meet a target to inoculate 40% of its population by the end of June. China had administered a total of 243.91 million doses as of April 28, surpassing 234.6 million shots the United States has given. But with population of 1.4 billion people, China has administered just 17.4 doses per 100 people, far behind the 71.1 administered in the United States, which has a population less than a quarter the size.

  • Jimmy Kimmel’s Train-Wreck Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    ABCWell, it actually happened. The day America has been eagerly awaiting since Mike Lindell accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s invitation during his bizarro livestream event finally arrived on Wednesday, and there was the MyPillow CEO in the flesh sitting across from his supposed late-night nemesis.“Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. “It’s so crazy, it’s almost hard to believe.” With the real Lindell presumably watching backstage, the host was visited by his own personal MyPillow guy, comedian James Adomian, who limped on stage wearing a “Who Farted?” tank top and went into a racist panic when he spotted Guillermo seated offstage.The actual interview, which was preceded by an actual MyPillow commercial on the New York broadcast, began with a montage of Lindell’s most unhinged rants about what he still seems to believe was a stolen presidential election. When Kimmel asked his guest if he had been vaccinated, Lindell said no, which helps explain why they were not together in a pillow-filled bed as previously promised. “I meant for rabies,” Kimmel joked.Kimmel suggested that Lindell actually has a lot in common with Hunter Biden, given their shared history of addiction to crack cocaine, and asked him directly about the source of his “paranoia” and the fact that he has apparently been “in hiding” for several months.From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?“That’s right, I’ve been working hard on this election and the machines,” Lindell said, vaguely. After they got some of his basic biography out of the way, Lindell admitted that he didn’t know anything about politics until he met Donald Trump in 2016.“Some would say you still don’t, Mike, to be honest,” Kimmel replied. Later, he told Lindell, “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody said, told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you, don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”Kimmel added, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.” And while he finds a lot of it funny, the host said, “A lot of these ideas you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed and a lot of bad things.”Without skipping a beat, Lindell distanced himself from the riot and continued to rant against “the machines” and Dominion Voting Systems, which is currently suing him for more than $1 billion in damages for his baseless smear campaign. Then the two men started getting bogged down in a back-and-forth of allegations before Kimmel took a step back.“Do you ever think it's weird, objectively, looking at yourself, going, why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?” Kimmel asked.Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask RantLindell couldn’t quite answer that question, showing no signs of self-awareness and prompting Kimmel to express what seemed like genuine concern. “I worry about you,” he said. “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive, that you have lost everything repeatedly so many times in your life.”By the end of the interview, after Lindell denied urging Trump to impose “martial law if necessary” and claimed he never meant for his $50,000 donation to Lin Wood’s legal fund to help bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Adomian returned to challenge his doppelgänger to a pillow fight at the Minnesota State Fair.Ultimately, as could have been expected, Lindell emerged relatively unscathed, fully in on the joke, and laughing it up with the two comedians as Kimmel cut to commercial.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter fraud claims, asks why he believes he was 'chosen' to possess evidence of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously exchanged barbs after Kimmel made several jokes about the MyPillow CEO's crack cocaine addiction on his late night show.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • The Tragedy—and Urgent Warning—Behind Lucy, the Chimp Raised to Be Human

    HBO MaxLucy the Chimpanzee’s story is an animal rights nightmare. As told in the new documentary Lucy the Human Chimp, psychologist Maurice Temerlin and his wife, Jane, bought the fuzzy primate from a roadside zoo in Florida that trained chimps to box human opponents when she was only two days old. (The zoo drugged Lucy’s mother by spiking a Coca-Cola with a tranquilizer.) From then on, the Temerlins raised their new “daughter” as human, teaching her to dress herself and use silverware. She even knew how to make her own gin and tonics.The Temerlins’ famous experiment, in which they raised a chimpanzee as human to study that age-old question of “nature versus nurture,” sounds barbaric now, but in its time it received heaps of publicity. Lucy learned around 120 signs, and seemed to flourish in the Temerlins’ home—that is, until she reached sexual maturity.Lucy the Human Chimp, which debuts HBO Max Thursday, focuses on what happened after Lucy left the spotlight—when caretaker Janis Carter stepped in to feed and clean up after the largely cage-bound animal after the Temerlins had deemed her unmanageable and dangerous. She would ultimately spend more than six years of her life living with Lucy and other rescued chimps in Gambia, first at a nature reserve and then on an uninhabited island. Director Alex Parkinson tells Lucy and Carter’s stories with empathy, leaving space for both humor and tragedy. The most effective moments come during interviews with Carter, when she reflects on the profound bond she formed with her chimp charges. “I learned a lot more about families living with the chimps than I did with my own human family,” Carter says at one point. (She now serves as director of the Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Project in Gambia.)Still, the film struggles to establish much critical distance from its human subject. Parkinson does not engage, for instance, with the argument that Lucy was not a suitable rehabilitation candidate, and that efforts to prepare and release her into the wild actually hurt her. Much like My Octopus Teacher, which won best documentary at Sunday’s Oscars, Lucy the Human Chimp works better as a personal narrative than it does as a documentary. That said, Carter’s narration does at least largely avoid anthropomorphizing Lucy or romanticizing her story.Carter first began working for the Temerlins in 1976 as a 25-year-old graduate student of the University of Oklahoma focused on primate studies. From the beginning, the couple told her that physical contact with Lucy would not be permitted, given the decent chance that she could lose at least a finger or two from an encounter gone awry. “There wasn’t any nicety in her greeting with me,” Carter recalls in the film. The chimp was unequivocally aggressive—and on top of that, she was a sign language perfectionist, and therefore “condescending” toward her new, ASL-illiterate assistant.Over time, however, Lucy seemed to soften toward her human caretaker. One day, Carter says, the chimp expressed a desire to groom her—a bonding ritual between the primates. After some hesitation, she acquiesced, and soon after, she returned the favor, grooming Lucy as well. Carter had been nervous to tell the Temerlins about her and Lucy’s ritual. But when she did, Maurice was thrilled; it turned out that the couple had decided that they could no longer care for Lucy in a humane way and would be sending her to a nature reserve in Gambia so that she could be rehabilitated and released back into the wild. Carter agreed to accompany the couple and to remain at the reserve for one additional week beyond their two-week stay. In 1977, 12-year-old Lucy rode to Africa in the cargo hold of an airplane; the first-class passengers could hear her screams.Lucy languished at the refuge, dropping weight and losing patches of hair as she rejected her new diet and isolated herself from the other chimps. Carter could not bear to leave her hairy ward until she knew she could survive on her own. So after multiple short-term delays, she decided to stay for the long haul. She abandoned her life for more than six years to live among chimpanzees in almost complete isolation from other people, first on the refuge and then on a remote island on the Gambia River that was also home to hippos, hyenas, cobras, and leopards. Carter makes no pretense that she had any idea what she was doing in these extraordinary circumstances. As she puts it, “Everything was on me and my gut.”Archival footage and photos combine with staged re-enactments bring Lucy the Human Chimp to life. Parkinson interviews Carter straight on, allowing her testimony to narrate the bulk of the film. Her emotions about the time she spent with Lucy and the other rescue chimps remain fresh to this day; at one point, she tears up remembering their nightly ritual of watching the sunset from a boat, dipping their hands in the water.“It just seemed so genuine,” Carter says. “Every second of it was just so genuine, and we were appreciative of what life had given us that day... feeling that all of these vile forces of civilization did not impact us. It was just us.”At a time when most of us have spent more than a year isolated and unable to travel, it’s not hard to grasp the appeal of a story in which a woman abandons everything and everyone she knows to discover a purer way of life surrounded by nature. For Carter, the journey seems to have been as spiritual as it was primal. (Although, that said, before you pack your bags for the nearest reserve, you should know that she also slept in a cage with no ceiling, and the chimps slept above her on the roof—urinating and defecating onto her bed any time an unfamiliar noise startled them.)As the film winds down, Carter recalls the moment that rescue chimp Dash, who she’d raised for most of his life, asserted his authority after coming into sexual maturity as the oldest male in the group. In a harrowing instant, he charged her and dragged her through the forest—making clear that she’d become the “No. 2” in the group and that it was no longer safe to stay. Carter would return to the island one more time, a year later, to visit Lucy—and it’s hard to imagine anyone finishing the film with dry eyes after she describes their last embrace, when she realized the chimp could survive on her own. And then, there’s the final heartbreak: Lucy would die little more than a year later, although the cause of her death is undetermined.That, perhaps, is the tragedy of Lucy’s story: After spending years struggling to acclimate to the life she would have naturally lived, had humans left her alone, she ultimately had barely any time to enjoy it.Maurice Temerlin died in 1988; he notes in archival Good Morning America footage that “Lucy might have missed something not knowing chimpanzees.” In voiceover audio, Jane expresses her gratitude for Carter’s dedication to Lucy but adds, “I wouldn’t take a chimp from a chimpanzee mother again.” Many viewers might tune in to Lucy and the Chimp for a cute, feel-good story about the unexpected bond between the primate and her caretaker—I certainly did!—and despite the sad ending to Lucy’s story, Parkinson’s doc largely delivers. But one hopes that Lucy’s story also leaves a deeper impression. One hopes that viewers will come away with not only greater empathy for wildlife, but also a better understanding of just how great a threat human involvement in these creatures’ lives can pose—even when the intentions are good.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • They are killing our forest, Brazilian tribe warns

    The Awa, who have been called "the most threatened tribe on earth", face fresh challenges in Brazil.

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’

  • Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

    Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday. Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

  • Biden to keep intelligence inspector general Trump appointed

    President Joe Biden intends to keep the watchdog overseeing the U.S. intelligence community, a longtime intelligence official who rose to the post after his predecessor was fired by President Donald Trump for his role in Trump's first impeachment. Biden on Tuesday announced that he intended to nominate Thomas Monheim for Senate confirmation as the permanent inspector general. The inspector general investigates and audits the 18 organizations in the intelligence community and reviews potential whistleblower complaints.

  • Tucker Carlson twice called MSNBC anchor Joy Reid the 'race lady' during his Tuesday show. She wasn't talking about race.

    "Here's the race lady from MSNBC finally putting her Harvard degree to work," Carlson said, referring to Reid. Reid did not mention race in the clip.

  • Moscow is annoyed Eastern European governments no longer turn a blind eye to assassinations by 'Unit 29155'

    The diplomatic expulsions mean fewer jobs can be taken by Russian intelligence officers working undercover.

  • Elizabeth Warren fist-pumps and Joe Manchin takes notes during Biden's first joint address to Congress

    Democratic and Republican lawmakers' real-time responses to Biden's address illustrated the chasm between the two political parties.

  • Late night hosts find the lighter side of Rudy Giuliani's FBI raid

    "Earlier today, federal investigators raided Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan and office because of his dealings in Ukraine," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "When the agents walked in, Rudy got so nervous he started sweating hair dye and tucking all the evidence down his pants. ... Yep, Rudy panicked and called his lawyer, and then when his own phone started ringing, he panicked even more." In their raid of Giuliani's apartment and office, the FBI "reportedly confiscated laptops, cellphones, and a bunch of jars labeled 'Definitely Not Blood,'" Trevor Noah joked at The Daily Show. "Now, we don't know exactly what Rudy Giuliani's being investigated for — I mean, take your pick really," he added, but "he'd better hope the feds didn't find any overdue Blockbuster rentals." "The FBI showed up with search warrants at 6:00 this morning, they made sure to show up at daylight, when Rudy was still asleep in his coffin," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. "Investigators are reportedly conducting a criminal investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on the Bidens on behalf of Donald Trump. And if you think he was sweating Grecian Formula before, you should see him now. He looks like a chocolate sundae. So it looks like Recount Dracula might be getting a ticket to Cancelvania. President Biden tonight gave his first address to Congress since taking office. Biden speaking before Congress while the feds are busting down Giuliani's door, this is turning into the baptism scene from The Godfather." "Thankfully for Rudy, he strategically keeps all of his incriminating documents at various random landscaping shops," James Corden said at The Late Late Show. "I love that Rudy Giuliani's had like three months to destroy all of his evidence, and you know there's just no way he did any of that. Now I know Rudy Giuliani was a high-powered lawyer, mayor of New York City, and adviser to the president of the United States, but I still picture his office above a repair shop, right next to a palm reader's. You know they walked in and they said to the rookie FBI agent, 'All right, Johnson, we'll handle the computers, you get the empty bottles of Just For Men.'" More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Stephen Colbert recaps the good, bad, and refreshingly normal in Biden's 1st address to CongressGiuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlier

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk."

  • Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 4-1 to clinch playoff spot

    Auston Matthews got his NHL-best 35th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot. William Nylander, Jake Muzzin and Adam Brooks also scored for Toronto, and Morgan Rielly and Jason Spezza each had two assists. Jack Campbell had 32 saves as the North Division-leading Maple Leafs beat the Canadiens for the fifth time in seven meetings this season.

  • India coronavirus: Man charged over oxygen SOS for dying grandfather

    An Indian man who sought help on Twitter for his grandfather in his last hours could face jail.

  • Myanmar's coup brings war back to remote frontier

    Troops scuttling around the steep hilltops of this remote mountain frontier haven't been seen for 25 years, but Myanmar's coup has brought war back to the remote Southeast Asian region.And it’s sending a new generation of villagers in both Myanmar and Thailand running for their lives from bullets and bombs.Including Amin, a villager from Mae Hong Son province in Thailand. "I fled my house around 4:55 a.m. yesterday. The clash that happened was so loud and everyone was so scared. I brought my whole family to a safer spot and I came back to watch the situation." From his vantage point he’s watching heavy clashes between Myanmar's oldest rebel force and its military. An army border outpost crackles in the distance. Ethnic minority Karen insurgents with the Karen National Union (KNU) said they captured it the day before. The group and other autonomy-seeking ethnic minority forces based in frontier regions are backing the largely city-based pro-democracy opponents of the junta that seized power on February 1st.The Myanmar military has held this outpost since 1995, but new tensions are setting alight old rivalries.The KNU agreed to a ceasefire in 2012, ending an insurgency that began soon after Myanmar gained independence in 1948.Now war has returned the Myanmar military has greater might from the air.It’s launched repeated air strikes against KNU positions sending some 15,000 villagers fleeing into the forest.Several thousand briefly seeking refuge on the Thai side of the border.Thailand says it's here to provide humanitarian help but it's staying out of the fight.

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’