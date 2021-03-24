Vicious battle between bear and wild hog caught on video near Great Smoky Mountains

Mark Price
·2 min read

A group of stunned tourists saw the darker side of the Great Smoky Mountains on Tuesday, when a black bear and a wild hog tore into each other along a road near Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Graphic video shared on Facebook and YouTube shows the fight lasted more than 10 minutes, and included the relentless bear dragging the squealing hog around by its head.

Multiple motorists stopped to watch, the video shows, including some who parked within feet of the battle.

Avid hunter Philip Talbot was among them, and he is heard in his video warning others in his group not to get out of the vehicle.

“This is unbelievable. This is crazy,” Talbot says in the video. “Man, he’s got blood all in his mouth. ... He about got his whole neck bit off.”

Talbot, who lives in Satsuma, Alabama, says his group spent five hours Tuesday touring Cades Cove inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but the best part of the trip was “by the store” watching the bear-wild hog fight.

They were headed back to Gatlinburg when he spotted what “we thought it was a bear with a cub until we got close.” Both lanes of traffic were eventually at a standstill as drivers stopped to watch, he told WATE.

The two animals were clearly exhausted as the fight stretched on, but the bear refused to give up, the video shows. The hog is eventually seen dazed and paralyzed in a ditch of muddy water, while the bear stands victoriously atop the slope.

“I think the battle is over. He’s going to come back and eat it later,” Talbot says in the video.

The Great Smoky Mountains region is home to an estimated 1,500 black bears, which can weigh nearly 600 pounds as they put on weight for winter hibernation, according to the National Park Service.

European wild hogs are an invasive species and “one of the most direct threats to the black bear,” due to food source competition, NPS officials report. Wild hogs in the area grow to around 125 pounds and can stand “3 feet tall at the shoulder,” according to YourSmokies.com.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Kaley Cuoco Shows Off the Exact Workout That Gave Her Six-Pack Abs

    Kaley Cuoco has always said that balance is key when it comes to maintaining her shape. While the Flight Attendant star has admitted to cleaning the junk food out of her diet, she's also kept weekly cheat days on the menu to keep from feeling deprived. However, in terms of her workout plan, hitting the gym on a near-daily basis is non-negotiable—and she's not taking any shortcuts when it comes to reaching her goals.The actor has recently found a new exercise routine that’s helping her get into amazing shape and tone up her core—and it looks like a whole lot of fun. On March 23, Instagram account Stick Mobility posted a video of Cuoco trying their core-toning workout. In the video, Cuoco kneels on a stability ball, holding herself upright with the use of two Stick Mobility sticks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stick Mobility (@stickmobility)"This is way harder than it looks!" says Cuoco. "Way harder."At the direction of her trainer, Ryan Sorensen, Cuoco lets go of one stick, then the other until she's keeping herself upright on the ball with no assistance, engaging her core to keep from falling off. After a few seconds, a smiling Cuoco gets off the ball and stands up.However, that’s not the only way Sorensen’s been helping Cuoco tone up her midsection. On March 12, Sorensen posted a series of photos of Cuoco doing core-toning floor exercises, including planks, arabesques, and leg lifts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Sorensen (@ryan_sorensen)"Little snap shot on Fridays workout, good way to end the week with a little fine tuning ✅ Being able to work smarter and take care of your body is what it’s all about. Especially at her age 😂," Sorensen joked.Switching up her workouts on a regular basis is one of the things Cuoco's credited for keeping her in such stellar shape. "If I’m doing yoga, we're doing it every day this week….Then I’m like, 'Oh my god, I have to switch.' Then I'm going crazy on SoulCycle….'Okay, I have to switch,'" she explained to Women’s Health. And for more celebrity transformations, Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Exact Meal Plan.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why isn't the international community addressing the U.S. border crisis?

    The mass movement of people between nations is a global issue, not just one for the U.S. to solve when its borders are involved.

  • Sarm Heslop: Friends of missing British woman plead with police to prioritise investigation

    Sarm Heslop has been missing for more than two weeks

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • A senior citizen was sexually assaulted in Miami Beach, cops say. Photos of suspect released.

    An elderly woman was stalked, attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Miami Beach on Saturday. New surveillance photos show what he looks like as police ask for help finding him.

  • Landowners and stalkers 'fear the worst' over plans for new deer management regime

    Stalkers and estates are bracing themselves for the imposition of major changes to deer management in Scotland, which they fear could wreck stalking businesses and have serious welfare impacts. The Scottish Government is expected to approve a raft of measures to drive deer numbers down when it publishes its response on Wednesday to last year’s expert report on deer in Scotland. The Deer Working Group (DWG) report was drawn up after concerns that deer herds have swollen to unmanageable levels, damaging woodland and peatlands. It is thought there could be a million deer in Scotland now, with perhaps 400,000 of those red deer. Conservationists say deer numbers should be cut by half or more.

  • First dogs Major and Champ return to White House after nipping incident

    The Bidens' German shepherds are back at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. two weeks after Major nipped a Secret Service agent, causing a minor injury.

  • An actor. A sports fan. An officer responding to the scene. These are the 10 victims of the Boulder, Colorado, shooting

    Police in Boulder, Colorado, have identified the 10 victims of the shooting at King Soopers on Monday. These are their stories.

  • House continues investigation challenging Republican win in Iowa

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has "decided to take the seating of the congresswoman into her own hands."

  • 50 million across South brace for new severe weather outbreak

    Storm-rattled areas of the southern United States from Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas to Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky will face more potentially damaging and dangerous weather conditions into Thursday night as the second and more powerful storm of the week threatens to bring violent thunderstorms and at the same time continues the risk of flooding rainfall. The first storm of the week brought torrential rain and localized flooding from part of the upper Texas coast to Louisiana and part of Mississippi Tuesday into Tuesday night. It was just a week ago that portions of the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys were hit with destructive severe weather and tornadoes. During St. Patrick's Day, March 17, alone, 56 reports of tornadoes, 27 incidents of large hail and 79 episodes of damaging wind gusts were tallied by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC). This is also part of the same zone that was hit with record cold conditions and heavy amounts of snow and ice during February. The severe cold caused major damage to infrastructure, and some communities were still struggling to recover from the disastrous results of the winter weather as of late March. "An outbreak of severe weather is likely that includes everything from the threat of large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts to isolated tornadoes with the main part of the event from Thursday to Thursday night," AccWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. The storm set to trigger the outbreak will shift east out of the southern Rockies, where heavy snow was falling on Wednesday. Thunderstorms are forecast to ignite over parts of the southern Plains by late Wednesday. "The first storms are expected to erupt in parts of eastern Texas late Wednesday and progress eastward and northward Wednesday night," Rayno stated. "It appears the main threats from these first storms during the outbreak would be large hail and damaging wind gusts." Some of the hail could reach the size of golf balls or larger into Wednesday night, and wind gusts may top 60 mph. Even though there is still the potential for cloud cover and wet soil conditions to limit the intensity of some of the storms over the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys on Thursday, that safety net may not be enough to prevent a significant amount of violent thunderstorms. Gulf of Mexico waters have warmed significantly in the past few weeks, and the strengthening sun this time of the year may be enough to burn through the clouds and help warm the lower part of the atmosphere. Water temperatures along the upper part of the Gulf of Mexico were in the 60s to lower 70s F as of midweek. It is the warm, moist air near the ground that helps to fuel thunderstorms, and when strong winds are present aloft, particularly when winds increase in speed and change direction at higher levels of the atmosphere, thunderstorms can become intense, rotate and produce tornadoes. These conditions are expected to be present in the setup Thursday to Thursday night, especially across the northern parts of Mississippi and Alabama into eastern Arkansas, the northeastern corner of Louisiana and western and central Tennessee. At least 50 million Americans will be at risk for severe weather dangers. There is an enhanced to moderate risk of severe weather in this zone. This corresponds to a level 3 and 4 risk factor on the National Weather Service's severe weather alert scale. The lowest level or 1 corresponds to a marginal risk, while a level 5 represents a high risk. Alabama was dealt some of the most destructive severe weather last week. An EF2 tornado touched down in Chilton County on Wednesday, spawning 130-mph winds. An EF1 tornado packing 110-mph winds struck Moundville, Alabama, causing severe damage to buildings and ripping roofs off homes. AccuWeather meteorologists believe that some risk of severe thunderstorms and perhaps an isolated tornado exists as far north as the Ohio Valley, but the greatest threat of tornadoes will be farther south from Tennessee to near Interstate 20 in Mississippi and Alabama. Storms that cruise through the Ohio Valley are expected to unleash the threat of damaging wind gusts. "Some of the storms may be severe as early as the daylight morning hours in the Mississippi Valley, but the prime time for severe weather and tornadoes seems to be during the afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday," Rayno said. There is still some risk of storms capable of producing tornadoes after dark, but this should be more of an exception now thanks to the shift of daylight hours associated with daylight saving time now in effect. Late-night tornadoes appear to be unlikely at this point, but AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to closely monitor the situation. Nighttime tornadoes, especially those that occur late at night, are especially dangerous as many people may not know a storm is heading to their neighborhood unless closely monitoring severe weather watches and warnings. The AccuWeather app is a valuable tool in keeping up-to-date with severe weather with up-to-the-second warnings. Any thunderstorm in the alert zone can easily produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph with an AccuWeather LocalStorm Max™ of 80 mph. At this force, there is the risk of property damage, falling trees and sporadic power outages. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP In addition to the likelihood of violent thunderstorms, there remains a significant risk of flooding over the same general area of the nation. As the first storm system encountered Gulf of Mexico moisture into Tuesday night, gusty and locally drenching thunderstorms led to incidents of flash and urban flooding along the northern part of the Gulf coast. This graphic depicts the amount of rain that fell on Louisiana on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AccuWeather) National Weather Service hydrological data indicated that the Contraband Bayou near Lake Charles, Louisiana, rose rapidly to major flood stage on Tuesday morning in response to heavy rainfall. Flood stage for the site is 8 feet, but the level had reached 12 feet at the start of the day on Tuesday. Major flooding begins at 10 feet. More incidents such as this are anticipated in the coming days from the Mississippi River Delta region through the Tennessee Valley. From noon Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, more than 6 inches of rain fell on New Orleans and triggered incidents of urban flooding in the city. "In the Interstate 10, 20 and 40 corridors in the Mississippi Delta and lower Mississippi Valley region, a general 4-8 inches of rain is anticipated during the middle days of this week, with the bulk of that rain expected to fall from Wednesday to Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. Where the heaviest rain pours down and repeats, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches is anticipated. "Some of the rain from Tuesday to early Wednesday fell on areas that were hit with flooding downpours during last week's severe thunderstorms," Rayno said. Rainfall from last week alone was anywhere from two to five times that of average. The bulk of the rain last week fell in two days -- on March 16 and 17. For example, Meridian, Mississippi, received 4.42 inches of rain on March 16 and 17, compared to a normal of 1.21 inches of rain for the third week of the month. Meridian is within the zone of anticipated heaviest rainfall at midweek. Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama, are forecast to be within the zone of the potentially excessive rainfall this week, and both locations received about 4.5 inches of rain on March 16 and 17. Other cities that have the potential to experience problems from excessive rainfall this week include Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson and Tupelo, Mississippi; and New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This reoccurring rainfall has the effect of keeping the ground wet. The fact that flooding may not have occurred in some communities yet does not mean these same areas are immune to flooding into Thursday night. The latest surge of wet weather into Thursday night is forecast to be intense and persistent enough to raise the risk of small stream flooding and rises on the rivers, in addition to the likelihood of urban flooding. Some rivers in the region that could experience significant rises during the middle and latter part of this week after runoff flows downstream from smaller tributaries include the Pearle, Alabama, Tennessee, Yazoo, Chickasawhay and Tombigbee. Levels along much of the lower portion of the Mississippi River from southern Missouri and Illinois to Louisiana were at minor flood stage at midweek due to melting snow and episodes of rain during the last part of the winter. Some fluctuation in the Mississippi is anticipated in the coming weeks and months due to additional rainfall in the short and long term. Water levels on the lower portions of the Chickasawhay and Pearle rivers were close to moderate flood stage at midweek and were forecast to fluctuate, according to National Weather Service hydrological data. Surges of water from last week's and this week's rainfall were factors. However, even farther north, a general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast to fall from Wednesday to Thursday evening. This can be enough to lead to urban and small stream flooding along the western slopes of the Appalachians and the Ohio Valley with hilly terrain in the region playing a role in rapid runoff. The combination of heavy rain and some melting snow during late February led to flooding of small streams and rivers in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Officials and the National Weather Service credited preparation and the actions of residents when warnings were issued in the path of severe weather with the fact that no fatalities occurred amid the outbreak in the area during last week. More recently, an episode of severe weather occurred from late Monday afternoon into Monday night across portions of western and central Texas, with at least one confirmed tornado and more than two dozen damaging wind and hail reports, according to the SPC. On Monday night, high wind gusts up to 78 mph were reported in West Texas. The severe weather damaged the roofs of multiple homes in Plains, Texas, according to SPC. In Bertram, Texas, there were reports of multiple power lines down and debris blocking roadways following a tornado-warned storm. The National Weather Service survey team indicated that a tornado did not touch down, but strong straight-line winds led to extensive damage. A Storm Survey found straight-line wind damage in Bertram. This graphic shows the anatomy of a microburst. The hook echo took on a bowing appearance indicative of straight-line winds which matched the damage pattern. Other features are also explained.https://t.co/vJ9Q0bqebX pic.twitter.com/p3AHUejdHX— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 23, 2021 Pictures on Twitter showed extensive damage to buildings around town. Hailstones as large as 2-3 inches in diameter were also reported across central Texas from Monday's storms. AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking the threats for this week even as the severe weather was underway last week -- and forecasters will continue to provide updates on the severe weather and flooding risks this week. People are urged to take the threat of severe weather seriously and have a plan of action in place before storms strike. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • California condors will fly in this new Pacific region for the first time in 100 years

    It’s the largest soaring bird in North America with a wingspan of nearly 10 feet.

  • 'A loud month, for sure': U.S. awaits huge, 17-year cicada hatch

    A once-every-17 year hatch of periodic cicadas is set to occur across parts of the eastern United States - and it is expected to be big. It is hard to predict the exact day the hatching will start, but Dr. Jessica Ware, an associate curator of invertebrate zoology at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, expects it will be sometime around May 13. Periodic cicadas are a different species from the annual cicadas that can be heard on most summer nights after dusk.

  • Why NHRA Funny Cars Are Called Funny Cars

    The Super Stock cars with the altered wheelbase , but they looked funny to the head of Mercury's racing program.

  • My Muslim Culture Says Tattoos Are Haram—But Are They?

    Depending on the branch of Islam you practice, it may or may not be permissible.

  • The Bizarre V-6 in McLaren's Newest Supercar Is Unlike Any Other Engine

    McLaren's new entry-level hybrid uses an engine layout never seen on a production car before.

  • Pope cuts top clergy salaries to save staff

    Pope Francis is ordering cardinals at the Vatican to take a 10% pay cut, and reducing the salaries of other clergy, in an effort aimed at saving jobs there.The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the Vatican's income hard, and the pope has often insisted that he does not want to lay off anyone.A spokesman said lower-level lay employees would not be affected by the cuts, such as ushers, cleaners, or firefighters.Cardinals who work at the Vatican and live there or in Rome are believed to get salaries of about 4,000-5,000 euros a month.Many live in large apartments at well below market rents. The pandemic has forced the Vatican Museums, a traditional cash cow, to close for much of the last 15 months.And the Holy See, the central administrative body of the worldwide Catholic Church, may have to use 40 million euros in reserves for the second straight year.It expects a deficit of about 50 million euros ($59.77 million) this year. Programmed pay rises will also be suspended until March 2023.

  • Mysterious shark head washed up along Ohio river was a ‘misunderstanding,’ owner says

    The nearest ocean is hundreds of miles away.

  • Seahawks to sign former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder

    The Seahawks bolstered their pass rush on Tuesday, signing a breakout weapon from the division-rival 49ers, defensive end Kerry Hyder.

  • Meghan McCain Cries ‘Identity Politics’ Over Calls for Asian American Host to Replace Her on ‘The View’

    The View/ABCA conversation on The View about Asian American representation in Joe Biden’s cabinet turned personal on Wednesday when Meghan McCain used the opportunity to express her fears that “identity politics” could leave her without a job.Each of the show’s panel members seemed to agree that it was entirely appropriate for Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono to demand the Biden administration diversity its high-level staff, with Sunny Hostin saying she “didn’t see anything wrong with it” and Sara Haines calling it “the right thing to do.”But when it was McCain’s turn to speak, she said she “truly believes” that only the “most qualified” people should be running departments “like national security and infrastructure, things that literally are the meat and potatoes that make the country great.”“I believe what makes American exceptional is the fact that we’re a meritocracy, that you can be anything,” she continued, making an argument that completely discounted the existence of systemic racism. “That you can come from anywhere and go and have success in any capacity. And I think the question Democrats have to reconcile with right now is whether or not race and gender are more important than qualification.”Chuck Schumer Schools Meghan McCain: Your Father Would Have Given Biden a ‘Chance’If there is someone who is “more qualified who happens to be a white straight person who has more experience” in their field than a “minority with less experience,” McCain wondered, should that matter? After a digression about Asian American students supposedly being discriminated against by Harvard and a warning about a “slippery slope,” she inevitably made the discussion about herself.“Just to put a cap on this, The View is 25 years old next year. We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show,” McCain said, referring to Lisa Ling, who spent three years on the show from 1999-2002. “So does that mean that one of one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? Is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job? And I think that's a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile.”The irony, of course, is that Meghan McCain’s “identity” as the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain—something that she never fails to bring up on the show—has played a defining role in her media career. But she seemed to be implying that while she got her gig purely based on “merit,” the same could not be said for any Asian American co-host that could conceivably replace her.As CNN’s Abby Phillip tweeted in response, “There have been more View co-hosts who are children of famous people than view co-hosts who are Asian. Does she really think that’s because there aren't enough Asian people with the right qualifications?”And if McCain’s defensive complaints on Wednesday sounded oddly specific, it’s because there have been multiple calls for The View to specifically replace her with an Asian American co-host over the past several days after John Oliver exposed the hypocrisy of her posting #StopAsianHate after defending Donald Trump’s use of racist terms like “China virus” almost exactly a year earlier.McCain ultimately issued an apology the day after that Last Week Tonight segment aired, tweeting, “I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”Now, she’s evidently worried that won’t be enough to save her job.John Oliver Exposes Meghan McCain’s ‘Stop Asian Hate’ HypocrisyRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.