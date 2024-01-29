‘Vicious’ dog on the loose in Summit County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Springfield Township Police Department in Summit County is warning residents to be alert after reports of a “vicious” dog on the loose.

According to a Sunday evening post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said the gray and white Pitbull was last seen near James Avenue.

“Please be careful in the morning and be cognizant at bus stops,” wrote the department. “The pitbull attacked another dog. We do not know who the owner is.”

Police noted that they would update the post if the dog was found before morning. As of 7:40 a.m. on Monday, there had been no update provided by police. You can follow the post, here.

