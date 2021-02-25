Woman grabbed from behind, attacked at NYC subway station

The victim's daughter says her mother is still too shaken up to speak about the attack publicly.

Video Transcript

- New this morning, we are seeing video of a violent attack and robbery in a Brooklyn subway station. The suspect grabbed the 60-year-old victim from behind while she was using a metro card machine at the 86th Street N station Sunday. You can see her throw the victim to the ground, struggling to steal her purse. Police also released clear video of the suspect a short time later after she changed her clothes.

