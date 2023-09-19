Vickers has bond revoked for contacting victim in case

Sep. 18—An Old Peavine Rd. man facing several charges in Cumberland County Criminal Court had his bond revoked after he is alleged to have contacted the victim in some of the cases despite being under order not to.

Douglas Arthur Vickers, 53, had been released under bonds in two separate cases when it was alleged he continued to contact the victim in one case, his estranged wife. Assistant District Attorney Phillip Hatch then filed a motion to have Vickers' bond be revoked until his trial.

During a hearing earlier this month, Hatch told Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie Vickers was arrested by CCSO deputies on March 14 on charges of felon in possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was released under $9,500 bond.

On March 23, Vickers was arrested during a sheriff's office response to a domestic assault situation on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and violation of an order of protection.

Hatch called Vickers' wife of eight years as the only state witness. The wife told the court that she did not want to be a witness but was compelled to testify because she had been placed under subpoena.

Her testimony was that Vickers showed up at her residence on June 5, the day after he was released on bond in connection with the March 23 incident.

In July, the wife testified she was contacted again by Vickers, this time via a phone call. She added he had also come by her place of work.

Defense attorney Assistant Public Defender Janis Mize asked Mrs. Vickers whether she understood what an order of protection meant when these incidents occurred and Mrs. Vickers responded she did not. She added she reported the contact to her work supervisor because she did not want her job placed in jeopardy.

"He needs help ... he really does," Mrs. Vickers told the court. Mize then asked the court to reinstate Vickers' bond.

Hatch countered there were three incidents of Vickers contacting the victim in as many months and that Vickers be held without bond for trial.

McKenzie ordered Vickers held to Oct. 3 while he considers his temporary order to hold for trial. Hatch said the state was ready to proceed with a trial on the case charging possession of a weapon by a felon and simple possession. All the cases were continued to Oct. 3 at which time a ruling will be further defined.

In other cases, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Shane Lee Kirby, possession of meth with intent, motion hearings set for Jan. 17 and trial set for Jan. 23.

—Kelly Lyle Johnson, possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, motion hearings set for Jan. 17 and trial set for April 2.

—Pedro Lucas Sanitize, rape of a child, motion hearing set for Jan. 17 and trial set for April 2.

Deadline cases

—Michael Lynn Burton, home improvement fraud of $10,000 to $60,000 and home improvement fraud of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Oct. 16.

—James Robert Eldridge possession of meth with intent, simple possession of meth and driving under the influence, continued to Oct. 16.

—Matthew Lewis Grant, possession of meth with intent, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Jordon Andrew Griffis, home improvement fraud of $10,000 to $60,000, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Griffis, continued to Oct. 3.

—Michael Joe Phillips, sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, continued to Nov. 6.

—Kevin Paul Proffitt, two counts of possession of meth with intent, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and tampering with evidence, continued to Oct. 16.

—Thomas Alan Uchytil, three counts of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 6.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com