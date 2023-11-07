Can Vicki Gunvalson and Teddi Mellencamp Squash Their Beef?
A BravoCon edition of “Squash! That! Beef!” forces The Real Housewives of Orange County OG and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to hash out their differences in front of a live audience. Andy Cohen referees the ladies’ discussion while Vicki says she doesn’t mind sharing her friend Tamra Judge with Teddi. Vicki also clarifies that Teddi questioning her whereabouts on January 6th is what really bothered her.