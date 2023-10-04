Vicki L. Beam: FAFSA becomes more streamlined and user-friendly

Oct. 4—Historically, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) has been available beginning Oct. 1.

Due to the significant changes to the application mandated by the FAFSA Simplification Act, the 2024-25 FAFSA will not be available until sometime in December 2023.

There are a number of benefits of the FAFSA Simplification Act, including a more streamlined application process, expanded eligibility for federal student aid and reduced barriers for certain student populations — homeless, incarcerated students, English language learners and students from low-income backgrounds.

What's changing with the FAFSA?

The FAFSA will be shorter and more user-friendly. The maximum number of questions has been reduced from 108 to 46. Because the FAFSA on the web is dynamic, some students won't be presented with all 46 questions. This streamlined format will simplify the application process and make it less intimidating for students and their families.

Students may list up to 20 colleges. In the past, the most they could list were 10, resulting in going in to add others as an update.

Applicants will be required to use the IRS Direct Data Exchange. Previously, users had the option to enter their tax information manually or use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool. Beginning with 2024-25, all persons on the FAFSA must provide consent for the Department of Education to receive tax information or confirmation of non-filing status directly from the IRS. This change makes the process easier and reduces the number of questions to be answered.

A contributor — a new term being introduced on the 2024-25 FAFSA — refers to anyone who is required to provide information on a student's FAFSA (such as a parent/stepparent or spouse). Contributors will receive an email informing them that they've been identified as a contributor and will need to log in using their own FSA ID to provide the required information on the student's FAFSA. A contributor is not financially responsible for the student's education costs, but a contributor must provide information on the FAFSA or the application will be incomplete and the student will not be eligible for federal student aid.

The Student Aid Index (SAI) is replacing Expected Family Contribution (EFC). This name more accurately describes the number used to determine aid eligibility and, unlike the EFC, the SAI may be a negative number down to -1500. In the past many families thought that the EFC was all they were responsible for.

The number in college will not be used to calculate SAI. Previously, the FAFSA considered the number of household members attending college, dividing the EFC proportionately to determine federal aid eligibility. Beginning with the 2024-25 FAFSA, the application will still ask how many household members are in college, but your answer will not be calculated into the SAI. If a family has more than one student in college, it will be important to work with the financial aid office.

Some students will automatically be awarded a Pell Grant. Families making less than 175% and single parents making less than 225% of the federal poverty level will see their students receive a maximum Federal Pell Grant award. Smaller Pell Grants will also be given to students from households below 275%, 325%, 350% or 400% of the poverty level, depending on household structure.

The parent responsible for submitting the FAFSA in cases of divorce or separation has changed. Financial information was previously needed from the parent(s) the student had lived with the most in the previous 12 months. With the new FAFSA, financial information will be required from the parent(s) who provided the most financial support to the student.

Family farms and small businesses must be reported as assets. If the family farm includes the principle place of residence, applicants should determine the total net value of all farm assets and subtract the net value of their principle residence to determine the final value of their farm assets.

Vicki L. Beam is a college planner at Michigan College Planning in Traverse City.