Vicki Lee Shelton convicted of Topeka murder of decorated Vietnam vet who lived with her

A Shawnee County District Court jury convicted Vicki Lee Shelton Thursday of the reckless second-degree murder in Topeka of decorated Vietnam veteran Harvey Lee Baker, shown here, who lived with her.

A Shawnee County District Court jury convicted Vicki Lee Shelton Thursday of the reckless second-degree murder in May 2022 in Topeka of decorated Vietnam veteran Harvey Lee Baker, who lived with her.

District Court Judge Brett Watson scheduled Shelton to be sentenced Aug. 10.

Jurors convicted Shelton, 62, of the lesser charge of second-degree murder after Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office charged her with with intentional and premeditated first-degree murder in Baker's death.

Kansas statute describes reckless second-degree murder as the killing of a human being committed unintentionally but recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

How was Harvey Lee Baker killed?

Shelton lived with the 74-year-old Baker in a mobile home at 1900 N.W. Lyman Road, Lot 16, where he was killed on May 4, 2022, Kagay said.

Law enforcement officers were called the following day to the scene, where they found Baker deceased in the mobile home with severe blunt force trauma to his head, he said.

Officers then found Shelton at a downtown Topeka hotel and arrested her after confirming she did indeed live with Baker, Kagay said.

Why was Harvey Lee Baker honored for valor shown in Vietnam?

Baker received a Silver Star for valor displayed with the Marines in Vietnam on Feb. 26, 1969, when he saved the lives of two fellow Marines and killed an enemy soldier in hand-to-hand combat as he tried to attack one of them.

Baker, who was a private first class, was taking part at the time in a search and destroy operation in a dense jungle area, his citation said.

Heavy small arms fire and anti-personnel mines detonated by a North Vietnamese Army unit occupying a well-concealed position mortally wounded two Marines who were with Baker while seriously injuring two others, it said.

"Reacting instantly, Private First Class Baker boldly moved between the enemy and his fallen comrades and, taking advantage of the terrain, commenced delivering fire which enabled the remainder of his company to deploy into effective fighting positions," the citation said. "When a hostile soldier attacked one of the wounded Marines, Private First Class Baker fearlessly charged forward from his position and intercepted the attacker and killed the man in hand-to-hand combat."

Baker then returned to his covered location and continued firing at the North Vietnamese soldiers, who made a disorganized withdrawal, the citation said.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Vicki Lee Shelton convicted of Topeka murder of Harvey Lee Baker