Who was Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, victim of Arizona death row inmate Frank Atwood?

Arizona's second execution so far this year is scheduled for Wednesday.

Frank Jarvis Atwood was sentenced to death in 1987 for the kidnapping and murder of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson. His scheduled execution on Wednesday takes place less than a month after the May execution of Clarence Dixon — the state's first since 2014.

Here's a look at Vicki's story:

Who was Vicki Lynne Hoskinson?

At 8 years old, Vicki was only beginning to discover herself.

She stood about 4 feet tall and her long, auburn hair had just been cut short a few weeks before she disappeared in the fall of 1984, her mom, Debbie Carlson, said at a clemency hearing for Atwood in March.

Her family lived in the Flowing Wells area of northern Tucson where nearly every other home had a Neighborhood Watch sign in its front window. She had also just begun third grade about a mile away at Homer Davis Elementary School.

Vicki liked playing with Barbies and riding her pink bike, Carlson said.

Her favorite foods were Spaghetti O's and french fries, but she could also "put away six or seven tacos in a heartbeat," Carlson said at the hearing.

She was "kind of quiet" and cautious with strangers, her dad, Ron Hoskinson, told The Arizona Republic shortly after Vicki's disappearance in 1984. In fact, she participated in a program at school the previous year that taught kids to stay away from strangers, and Vicki saved all the written material, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Vicki was also feisty and competitive with a growing passion for softball, Carlson said at the clemency hearing.

"I could have seen her playing for the U of A," she told KOLD News 13. "I really could have seen her being an all-around athlete … getting a full-ride scholarship and just making some awesome changes in the world.”

Thirty minutes and never seen again

On the afternoon of Sept. 17, 1984, Vicki disappeared from her neighborhood.

She had just returned home from school when her mom asked her to mail a birthday card to her aunt from a corner mailbox about two blocks from their cul-de-sac on Hadley Street. Her mom said it was the first time she'd been allowed to go out alone on her bike, the Tucson Citizen reported.

Vicki Lynne Hoskinson (second from left) in a family portrait taken 18 days before her abduction and murder.

And so Vicki — riding her bike in a red, white and blue striped dress — did just that. She even stopped at Pocito Place to visit her friend, Jennifer Spencer, who told officials Vicki said she was going home and would ask her parents if she could come back to play.

"We rode our bikes together, played with Barbies, all those things," Spencer recalled of their friendship during a 1994 interview with the Tucson Citizen. She was likely the last person to speak to Vicki before she disappeared.

When about 30 minutes passed, Vicki's family began to worry. They found her bike a short time later lying in the middle of Pocito Place.

Vicki, however, was nowhere in sight.

The largest investigation in Tucson's history

The Pima County Sheriff's Department quickly sprang into action with what was described at the time as the largest criminal investigation in the city's history.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and about 100 volunteers searched door-to-door for Vicki. Dogs and helicopters were deployed and four-wheel-drive vehicles were used to comb through desert land near her home.

The Sheriff's Department used a computer probability program from the University of Arizona to help choose which areas to search, according to a 1987 article in the Daily Star. At one point, they even called in a psychic.

By day two, about a hundred tips were called into police. One person claimed she saw Vicki with a woman at the Tucson mall, crying and asking to go home.

Authorities considered it their best lead at the time but Carlson ultimately testified in 1987 that it wasn't her daughter because Vicki wore Velcro shoes at the time of her disappearance, not shoes with laces, according to the Daily Star.

"We love you, babe. We hope you'll be home real soon," Carlson said during a news conference held in front of Vicki's playhouse days after she disappeared.

"We hope whoever has Vicki or knows where Vicki is will call 911 or the command post so Vicki can be returned home safely," she continued while sobbing and holding Vicki's Cabbage Patch doll in her hand.

It wasn't until Sam Hall's call on Sept. 18 that there was a break in the case.

Hall, who at the time was a physical education teacher at Vicki's school, reported seeing a dark-colored Datsun in an alley near the school on the day Vicki disappeared. Several other witnesses also reported seeing the car but Hall took note of the car's license plate because he sensed the man inside was "evil," he told the Tucson Citizen.

"When I saw the guy, I could feel the hair stand up on the back of my neck. I could feel my skin get goosebumps," Hall said. "It was a lifetime standing there."

Authorities on Sept. 20, 1984, found the car in Kerrville, Texas. Its driver, Frank Jarvis Atwood, was arrested for kidnapping and brought back to Tucson. He was 28 years old at the time.

Who is Frank Atwood? What to know about Arizona's next scheduled execution

When was Vicki Lynne found?

Days after Atwood's arrest, about 2,500 people marched outside the Tucson mall to protest laws allowing convicted child molesters, like Atwood, on parole.

Many carried signs with Vicki's photo, chanting "Save our children" and "Change our laws," the Tucson Citizen reported. They expressed anger and fear about Atwood's criminal history.

Less than a year later, a "dangerous crimes against children" statute was signed into law by then-Arizona Gov. Bruce Babbitt, creating tougher penalties for people who commit sex offenses against children, The Republic reported.

Vicki's family walked hand-in-hand at the front of the march. Still, they remained hopeful Vicki would one day return.

Even her classmates would write letters and bring Vicki gifts, piling them on her school desk in the front row. They also planned to give her their "special dragon hat" when she returned. The dragon was the school's mascot and the hat was given to good students as a reward.

Search efforts across the city continued for months. Billboards, posters and bumper stickers about her disappearance were strewn all across the city.

But it all came to an end on April 12, 1985, when a man walking in desert land near Ina and Artesiano roads found a small human skull. Within days, more bones were uncovered and they were determined to be Vicki, the Daily Star reported.

Atwood the following month was indicted on charges of first-degree murder.

Coverage of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson's burial in The Arizona Republic on May 31, 1985.

'Never forget Vicki Lynne': Her funeral

Vicki was buried on May 30, 1985, at Evergreen Mortuary and Cemetery in Tucson. Her white casket with gold trim signified innocence and purity, respectively, the Daily Star reported.

About 500 people, many of whom never met Vicki, attended her funeral services at Casa Adobes Baptist Church. Some cars donned yellow "Don't forget Vicki Lynne" bumper stickers and missing person flyers in their back windows.

"Because of what has happened to little Vicki, I don't let these kids out of my sight," Anne Williamson, who attended the service with three children, told The Republic at the time.

Among those in attendance were various law enforcement officials and volunteers who spent months searching for Vicki. The Pima County sheriff at the time, Clarence Dupnik, was also one of the pallbearers.

What does her family think of Atwood's execution? 'The right decision'

Atwood's highly publicized trial was moved to Phoenix to maintain an impartial jury. It lasted about 10 weeks in 1987.

Despite claiming he was innocent, Atwood was convicted on March 26 for Vicki's kidnapping and murder. He was 31 years old at the time.

Vicki's family, who took up the entire first row of the gallery behind the prosecutor, reacted with silent tears to the verdict, according to the Arizona Daily Star. More than 100 people were present for the reading.

Carlson said the verdict marked a new beginning for her family. "I'm on top of the world today," she told the newspaper at the time. "Today, justice was served for Vicki Lynne. And for a long time, we had to wait for it."

The judge presiding over the case, John Hawkins, ordered Atwood be put to death two months after he was found guilty in 1987. Carlson at the time said it was "the right decision."

"It's wonderful to have this feeling of peace inside," she said.

Atwood over the next three decades challenged his convictions and sentence, exhausting all of his appeals by 2018, according to Carlson. But by then, Arizona paused its executions after the 2014 botched execution of Joseph Wood.

Can't be delayed: Judge rejects Atwood's bid to delay execution

Carlson in a 2019 op-ed in The Republic expressed disappointment, stating that "justice (had) still not been served." She called on Gov. Doug Ducey to move forward with Atwood's execution.

"The cost to our family over the years goes far beyond my ability to convey," she wrote. "His execution will not bring our precious daughter back but it will fulfill what justice demands."

Carlson was not immediately available for an interview with The Republic.

