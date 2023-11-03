Vicky Glass murder: Case remains unsolved after 23 years

It has been 23 years since the body of 21-year-old Vicky Glass was discovered in Danby, North Yorkshire.

A number of arrests were made at the time but no-one has ever been charged with Vicky's disappearance or murder.

The investigation was relaunched in 2021, with officers trying to identify a lorry driver who knew Vicky.

Police say they hope allegiances have changed over the years and that someone "finds it in their heart to get in touch and tell us what they know".

Vicky was last seen being dropped off by a taxi driver in Middlesbrough at 04:00 BST on 24 September 2000, three days after her 21st birthday.

Six weeks later, her mutilated body was found in a stream in Danby, North Yorkshire.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Carr said: "Someone out there knows something and I say to that person - please come and speak to us.

"Please help us find out what happened to Vicky - not for us, but for her grieving family."

Cleveland Police conducted a review of the case in 2021 and in 2022, when detectives leading the investigation returned to Danby to appeal to the community for information.

They wanted to identify a lorry driver who was seen with Vicky Glass just hours before her disappearance, following the discovery of new CCTV evidence.

Officers spoke to hundreds of people after the appeals but the identity of the lorry driver remains unknown.

