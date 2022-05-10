UPDATE Vicky White dies after Casey White and Vicky White caught in Indiana

May 9—Escapee Casey White and accomplice former corrections officer Vicky White were captured by law authorities after a chase in Indiana on Monday, May 9. The Vanderburgh County, Ind., coroner Steve Lockyear confirmed that Vicky White died after 7 p.m. following a self-inflicted gunshot in a crash while trying to elude authorities in Evansville, Ind.

"There was a pursuit this afternoon in Evansville, Ind.," Lauderdale Sheriff Rick Singleton said. Casey White was driving, and Vicky White was a passenger during the pursuit. Casey White was taken into custody, while Vicky White was transported to a local hospital with injuries unknown at that time.

U.S. Marshals investigators were in Evansville on Monday, May 9, after receiving a tip of a vehicle believed to have been used by Casey White and Vicki White was found abandoned. Security cameras showed Casey White in a 2006 Ford F-150 in Evansville Sunday night.

"They will be brought here. He has to be brought back here, and she does to face arraignment. He is charged with escape, and she has multiple charges," Singleton said before Vicky White's death. "We have already made arrangements with Department of Corrections. If it's two o'clock in the morning, it doesn't matter. The judge has agreed to come out.

"We don't wish any ill will on Vicky in terms of her health and well-being, but she has some answers to give us," Singleton had said of former officer Vicky White. According to the sheriff, White, a 17-year veteran of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, orchestrated a planned escape with capital murder suspect Casey White on Friday, April 29. It was discovered soon after the escape that White and White (not related) had a "special relationship" that had been ongoing since 2020.

The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force took the lead in attempting to locate escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White, 38, and Lauderdale County Corrections Officer Vicky White, 56. Both vanished after Officer White told the detention center staff that Casey White was being transported to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

After canvassing video surveillance, officers did find footage of the car Casey White and Officer White were traveling in timestamped at 9:49 a.m., eight minutes after they left the detention center. The footage was taken at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway in Florence.

"What that tells us is that the patrol car left the detention center and went straight to the parking lot. There was not enough time for them to even attempt to try to come to the courthouse," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

A warrant was issued for Vicky Sue White on May 2, for facilitating an escape in the first degree.

"We are in hopes that we will get some much needed breaks in the next few hours or days that will help us locate them and get them back here to Lauderdale County and get Casey White especially back behind bars," Singleton said at that time.

On May 6, one full week after the escape, authorities were notified that the getaway car used was in an impound lot in Williamson County after being towed on the day White and White escaped. The tow ticket's timestamp indicated that the car had been abandoned and towed prior to the realization that an escape had occurred. The discovery of the car also left law enforcement without a possible vehicle description to follow.

Casey White, of Athens, has an extensive criminal history. He was serving a 75-year sentence after being found guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary, animal cruelty, robbery, attempting to elude law enforcement and breaking and entering a vehicle. The charges stemmed from his 2015 arrest by Limestone County sheriff's deputies after a multi-state crime spree that ended in standoff in a field near the intersection of US 31 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.

White began his spree at his ex-girlfriend's where he arrived with two handguns. She and two others fled to safety. White fired multiple shots while inside the home still occupied by two children. Officers found the children unharmed, but the ex-girlfriend's dog was found shot to death.

Authorities then received several reports from others who crossed paths with White.

—A man was robbed at gunpoint near White's ex-girlfriend's home. The victim, who had no money, had his 2007 Ford Explorer stolen by White.

—White jumped out of the SUV with two handguns and attempted to carjack an 18-wheeler at the Tennessee Welcome Center but failed when the truck driver was able to safely barricade himself in the sleeper compartment.

—White ran across the Welcome Center parking lot approaching a lady from Kentucky. He demanded she let him in but she refused. White fired multiple shots into her vehicle striking the woman multiple times in the arm before fleeing. She survived.

—A man at the Pilot gas station on I-65 in Tennessee was approached by White who was armed. White stole the man's 2012 Lincoln MKZ. The stolen Ford Explorer was recovered at the Pilot.

—White was spotted driving the Lincoln south on I-65 at speeds around 120 mph. He exited onto US 31 southbound traveling through Athens and Tanner. White drove the Lincoln into a ditch near Swan Creek Manufactured Home Community and exited the car. Armed and threatening suicide unless he could speak to then Sheriff Mike Blakely, he finally surrendered peacefully once Blakely arrived.

In September of 2020, White confessed to the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway of Rogersville. in a letter he wrote from prison to Lauderdale County Lt. Brad Potts. After confessing to the stabbing death of Ridgeway, White was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on two counts of capital murder.

The crime spree that resulted in White being found guilty and sentenced to 75 years in prison occurred six weeks after the murder of Ridgeway. Besides facing two capital murder charges in Lauderdale County, White is also facing charges in Giles County, Tenn., as a result of the 2015 multi-state crime spree.