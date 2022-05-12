Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.

A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.

As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and insisted he did not shoot her. The pair were said to have been in a romantic relationship for about two years but police say they were not married.

Meanwhile, Ms White’s last words were revealed in a chilling 911 call where she said “let’s get out and run” and blames White for wanting to stay “at a f****** motel” moments before apparently shooting herself in the head.

An investigation into the ordeal is still ongoing as police face mounting questions over how the fugitives evaded capture for over a week.

Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White captured and Vicky White is pulled from car gun in hand

07:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.

Casey White's long history with the law before jail breakout with prison guard lover

06:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The suspected murderer recaptured after 10 days on the run has been involved in a series of crimes and suspected offences, writes Rachel Sharp.

Casey White's criminal past before going on the run with prison guard Vicky White

Police reopen probe into mysterious shooting suicide of escaped Alabama inmate's ex-girlfriend

05:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Police have reopened an investigation into the mysterious death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey White’s former girlfriend, after her 2008 shooting death was previously ruled a suicide.

Christy Shelton, 31, died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother.

Police reopen probe into Casey White's ex-girlfriend's mysterious shooting suicide

Casey White’s former lawyer says ‘no way’ he could have planned the escape

04:59 , Graig Graziosi

A one-time lawyer for murder suspect Casey White, who managed to break out of prison and evade police for 10 days with the help of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, says there is ‘no way’ his former client planned the full escape scheme.

His former lawyer, Dale Bryant, spoke to WHNT, telling the outlet that White has a mental illness that makes him impulsive and a threat to individuals outside of a structured and controlled environment.

“This plan, this escape was detailed. It was thorough,” Mr Bryant said. “The escape, in general, is exactly what Casey wants to do, is get out of prison, right? But it is well thought out and the planning is, again, nothing that is in Casey’s norm.”

Chilling 911 audio captures Vicky White's last words

04:30 , Graig Graziosi

A chilling 911 call released on Tuesday night reveals the final moments of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, and the haunting words she said to her jailhouse lover Casey White: “Let’s get out and run,” an utterance that was said just before authorities say she took her own life by shooting herself in the head.

At the start of the seven-minute audio, the dispatcher is heard on the line saying “911” and “hello” before the voice on the other end, Ms White, is heard in the background saying “oh my god” and “stop, stop”.

It’s unclear which of the two placed the initial call to the emergency line.

You can then hear Ms White saying in a panicked cry, “The airbags are going to go off” before she says what were likely some of her last words: “Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run.”

Chilling 911 call captures Vicky White's last words before her death

Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White is captured

03:30 , Johanna Chisholm

Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.

Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the Alabama corrections officer’s death a suicide and shocking audio also revealed she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash.

In the footage, you can see the moment White is placed in cuffs, as he is held there for a few moments before the officers pull him to his feet and lead him away.

Police footage of capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White

Motel owner denies fugitive couple stayed on his property

02:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The owner of the motel — where the Cadillac connected to Vicky White and Casey White was seen – has denied seeing the fugitives and claimed that he didn’t know if they were staying on his property.

Paul Shah was quoted as saying by CNN that “I’ve never seen those people in my property.” He, however, did say that it could be possible that they were visiting someone in the Motel 41 in Evansville.“Nothing happened in my parking lot,” Mr Shah said, referring to the capture of the two on Monday afternoon.

He said that he hadn’t seen the news of the search for the two and was surprised everything unfolded in this area. “This is one of the safest area(s) of this town.”

Fugitive's trial for 2015 murder set to start in June

01:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Casey White’s murder trial will start in June, it was reported.

After an emergency hearing on Tuesday regarding the capital case against White for Ridgeway’s 2015 murder, her son Austin Williams was quoted as saying by CNN that the fugitive’s capture was a “huge relief” and that “it felt like a miracle.”

Mr Williams said: “I’ve been waiting for a long time, waiting just a little bit longer, I think things will be fine. They did the right thing by getting him over to Donaldson as soon as possible and I’m just looking forward to that trial date.

“It just didn’t look very hopeful at all,” he said. “They had a head start, not a lot of leads and stuff and just felt like a really good plan and it turns out that they didn’t which was... which worked out, fortunately.”

White escaped from the Alabama jail on 29 April and was captured on Monday in Evansville, Indiana.

Coroner's office confirms prison guard died by suicide

Thursday 12 May 2022 00:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

An Indiana coroner’s office confirmed on Tuesday that Vicky White, ex-corrections officer accused of helping an Alabama inmate escape, died by suicide.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office concluded that Ms White killed herself.

Police had said that the two had a cache of weapons on them as well — four handguns and several semi-automatic weapons, including an AR-15.Ms White died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head during a dramatic police chase while her inmate lover Casey White surrendered to authorities and is now back in custody.

Mr White had allegedly also referred to Ms White as his “wife.”

Fugitive couple's end goal revealed

Wednesday 11 May 2022 23:30 , Graig Graziosi

What was the end goal for double murder suspect Casey White and correctional officer Vicky White, who helped him escape?

According to police, it was to have a shoot out.

Vicky White and inmate Casey White 'planned to have shootout with police'

Vicky White and her lover practiced 'dry run' of prison break

Wednesday 11 May 2022 22:40 , Nathan Place

Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and her inmate lover Casey White staged a dry run of their prison break prior to going on the run last month, according to law enforcement sources.

Two officials told the Associated Press that Ms White, 56, had taken the 38-year-old capital murder suspect out of Lauderdale County jail for 40 minutes and then returned him to his cell.

It is not clear exactly when the dry run took place but, after it was an apparent success, the couple then embarked on the real thing on 29 April.

Vicky White and Casey White carried out dry run of prison break

A trove of guns and nearly $30,000 in cash were found in the fugitives’ car

Wednesday 11 May 2022 22:30 , Graig Graziosi

Police found a trove of firearms — including an AR-15 — as well as $30,000 in cash inside the vehicle double murder suspect Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White were using to try to escape capture.

US Marshals rammed the car off the road and flipped it Monday while pursuing the couple.

Mr White said he had hoped to use the guns to have a shoot out with the police.

Fugitive couple was in Evansville, Indiana since 3 May

Wednesday 11 May 2022 21:35 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County said that Casey White and Vicky White were in Evansville since 3 May.

The fugitive duo had been on a run for 10 days when they were finally stopped by police on Monday.

Mr Wedding said: “It’s hard to believe they’ve been here that many days, but we’re lucky that we stumbled upon them.”

Casey White was captured by the police after a chase and a car crash.

The Alabama prison inmate, who faces charges of double murder and was serving a 75 year sentence — has been brought back to the jail.

Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Alabama said that “he will be in a cell by himself. He will stay in handcuffs and shackles while he’s in that cell and if he wants to sue me for violating his civil rights, so be it. He’s not getting out of this jail again. I’ll assure you that.”

Alabama Governor expresses relief that manhunt for fugitives is over

Wednesday 11 May 2022 21:15 , Graig Graziosi

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said she was relieved that the hunt for Casey White and Vicky White has ended.

“I’m delighted that they’re no longer a negative force in our society,” she said in a statement. “I congratulate law enforcement on their efforts and the public on providing tips that helped to wrap that case up.”

She had previously offered two $5,000 rewards for anyone who had information leading to the arrest of the fugitives.

Casey White's former lawyer says 'no way' he could have planned the escape

Wednesday 11 May 2022 21:00 , Graig Graziosi

A one-time lawyer for murder suspect Casey White, who managed to break out of prison and evade police for 10 days with the help of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, says there is ‘no way’ his former client planned the full escape scheme.

His former lawyer, Dale Bryant, spoke to WHNT, telling the outlet that White has a mental illness that makes him impulsive and a threat to individuals outside of a structured and controlled environment.

“This plan, this escape was detailed. It was thorough,” Mr Bryant said. “The escape, in general, is exactly what Casey wants to do, is get out of prison, right? But it is well thought out and the planning is, again, nothing that is in Casey’s norm.”

Vicky White’s body returned to Alabama

Wednesday 11 May 2022 20:35 , Graig Graziosi

A coroner in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, confirmed to WTVA that the body of corrections officer Vicky White has been returned to Alabama.

Ms White helped murder suspect Casey White escape prison before the pair went on the run for 10 days. Ultimately police caught up with the couple in Indiana and rammed their car off the road. Ms White died by suicide after she shot herself in the head inside the car.

Listen: 911 audio where Vicky White's last words are heard

Wednesday 11 May 2022 20:15 , Johanna Chisholm

Late Tuesday night, authorities released the 911 audio that captured the moment that Alabama corrections officer Vicky White told her jailhouse lover “let’s get out and run” moments before investigators say she fatally shot herself in the head.

It’s unclear whether the correctional officer or fugitive Casey White placed the call to the emergency dispatcher.

Listen to the audio from the chilling call below.

Vicky White blamed Casey White for police pursuit just before her death

Wednesday 11 May 2022 19:39 , Graig Graziosi

Alabama corrections officer Vicky White blamed double murder suspect Casey White after they were discovered by police in Evansville, Indiana.

In 911 audio released on the day of their capture, Ms White can be heard saying “You had to stay in some f*****g motel” to Mr White while police and US Marshals are pursuing them.

Shortly after, a US Marshal rammed their car, rolling it, and ending their flight. Ms White was found unconcious from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later died. Mr White gave himself up and is being extradited back to Alabama.

Police reopen probe into shooting suicide of escaped Alabama inmate's ex-girlfriend

Wednesday 11 May 2022 19:32 , Johanna Chisholm

Police have reopened an investigation into the mysterious death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White’s former girlfriend, after her 2008 shooting death was previously ruled a suicide.

Christy Shelton, 31, died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother.

Christy Shelton died in 2008 when her boyfriend Casey White was in the home with her (Family photo)

White, who was in a relationship with Ms Shelton at the time, was in the home with her at the time of the shooting but was ruled out as a suspect by investigators after they determined the 31-year-old died by suicide.

Now, with pressure added from family members of Ms Shelton raising concerns that they think the investigation should be reopened, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are taking a fresh look at the case.

Police reopen probe into Casey White's ex-girlfriend's mysterious shooting suicide

Casey White's long history with the law before jail breakout with prison guard lover

Wednesday 11 May 2022 19:29 , Graig Graziosi

Casey White, the murder suspect who was captured Monday after spending 10 days on the run, has been a suspect in numerous crimes.

Mr White has been charged with attempted murder in the past and police are re-examining the death of one of his girlfriends under the suspicion that he was involved.

Casey White's criminal past before going on the run with prison guard Vicky White

Vicky White left the prison with fugitive lover before their jailbreak

Wednesday 11 May 2022 18:32 , Johanna Chisholm

US Marshal Marty Keely has provided one of the most detailed accounts to The Associated Press of how he sprung the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force into action and began tracking down leads to find and capture fugitive Casey White and his jail guard lover Vicky White (no relation).

In the exclusive interview, Keely explained how clues about the pair’s relationship and plans to escape became more clear as he and investigaors within the task force began to cull over seemingly minute details.

After conducting interviews with family members and coworkers and combing through financial records, the team discovered that the pair were involved in a “special relationship”.

Other tips that looked odd in the light of their brazen jailbreak that spiralled into a dramatic 11-day manhunt included Vicky White selling her home just weeks before the incident, and for well under market value at $95,000. She also sold her car, filed for retirement and purchased men’s clothes at a local Kohl’s store.

The most damning detail of all perhaps was that Vicky White and Casey White had actually successfully left the jail previously in what investigators believe was a dry run for the escape, two law enforcement officials told the AP.

ICYMI: Everything we know about Vicky White and the murder suspect she disappeared with

Wednesday 11 May 2022 17:32 , Johanna Chisholm

Alabama prison officer Vicky White died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds hours after she and escaped inmate Casey White were captured by law enforcement officials in Indiana.

The nationawide manhunt came to a dramatic end when Casey White, 38, surrendered and Vicky White, 56, was taken to hospital, where she later died, as they were finally tracked down and apprehended after 11 days on the run.

The pair, reportedly involved in a two-year relationship, decided to camp out at a dingy motel in Evansville, Indiana, where they’d checked-in a week before the dramatic chase and had planned to stay for another week as they plotted out where to go next, according to an employee working at Motel 41.

“It was just hard to believe that they were here,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told CNN, shocked that the on-the-run fugitives would decide to stay in a small city of 110,000 while they’re faces were plastered everywhere. “I wouldn’t think that somebody on the run would stay in a community like Evansville for six days,” he said at a Tuesday morning briefing.

Everything we know about dead Alabama prison officer and murder suspect

Chilling 911 audio captures Vicky White's last words

Wednesday 11 May 2022 16:34 , Johanna Chisholm

A chilling 911 call released on Tuesday night reveals the final moments of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, and the haunting words she said to her jailhouse lover Casey White: “Let’s get out and run,” an utterance that was said just before authorities say she took her own life by shooting herself in the head.

At the start of the seven-minute audio, the dispatcher is heard on the line saying “911” and “hello” before the voice on the other end, Ms White, is heard in the background saying “oh my god” and “stop, stop”.

It’s unclear which of the two placed the initial call to the emergency line.

You can then hear Ms White saying in a panicked cry, “The airbags are going to go off” before she says what were likely some of her last words: “Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run.”

Chilling 911 call captures Vicky White's last words before her death

Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White is captured

Wednesday 11 May 2022 15:26 , Johanna Chisholm

Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.

Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the Alabama corrections officer’s death a suicide and shocking audio also revealed she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash.

In the footage, you can see the moment White is placed in cuffs, as he is held there for a few moments before the officers pull him to his feet and lead him away.

Police footage of capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White

2008 death of Casey White’s ex-girlfriend to be re-examined

Wednesday 11 May 2022 14:35 , Johanna Chisholm

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in Athens, Alabama, located about an hour’s drive from the Lauderdale County Jail where fugitive Casey White fled on 29 April, said they would be reopening the investigation into the mysterious death of his ex-girlfriend, WHNT reported.

Christy Shelton, 31, died in 2008, with authorities initially ruling her death as suicide. She died from a fatal gunshot wound, authorities said, from a sawed-off shotgun.

The news outlet reported that detectives ruled White out as a suspect in Shelton’s death after an initial investigation, but noted that he had told police that he was at her Lexington home at the time of the incident.

Somer Mitchell, the daughter of the deceased ex-girlfriend, sent a video to local news outlet News 19 and described how she and the rest of Shelton’s family have never felt at ease about how the investigation into her mother’s death wrapped up.

“Casey White was with my mom the night that she committed suicide,” Ms Mitchell said in the video, according to the news outlet. “Maybe this video will fall into the right hands of someone that can actually make a difference or look into it more maybe investigate,” the daughter’s plea closed.

WHNT says that a spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are in communication with the family and are “reviewing the case”.

Watch: Police release dash cam footage of Casey White’s arrest

Wednesday 11 May 2022 13:46 , Johanna Chisholm

The Evansville Police Department in Indiana released dash cam footage that captures the moment that Casey White, 38, was apprehended by authories, ending an 11-day manhunt that spanned multiple states and spurred a flurry of tips.

In one of the videos posted on the police department’s Facebook page late Tuesday night, you can see dashboard camera footage from an officer’s squad car during the apprehension of Casey White on Monday 9 May.

In a separate video, you see footage of the first responders pulling Vicky White, the correctional officer accused of helping the fugitive escape, from the vehicle and providing her first aid.

Casey White showed ‘no emotion, no remorse,’ says sheriff

Wednesday 11 May 2022 13:06 , Johanna Chisholm

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said that capital murder suspect Casey White was mum when he returned to an Alabama courtroom late Tuesday night, while a gaggle of reporters shouted out questions to the escaped inmate who was on the run with jail supervisor Vicky White for more than a week.

“He didn’t say a word and I didn’t really say anything to him,” Sheriff Singleton said to AL.com. “He seemed blank. No emotion. No remorse. Nothing.”

The Alabama sheriff also noted that the Lauderdale County Detention Center where the 38-year-old was being detained prior to the jailbreak was not the kind of facility “designed” to hold offenders like White.

“County jails are not designed to house these kinds of inmates on a long-term basis,” he said. “The shorter period of time we can have someone like Casey White in there, the better off we are.”

Video footage of Casey White leaving courtroom

Wednesday 11 May 2022 11:49 , Johanna Chisholm

Fugitive Casey White was seen leaving Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Alabama late Tuesday night as the double murder suspect was returned to the state prison after making his first court appearance since he was captured following a car chase in Evansville, Indiana, Monday.

At the arraignment, Judge Ben Graves informed White that in addition to his murder charges, he will now also be charged with escape in the first degree.

Casey White leaving Lauderdale County Courthouse - going to state prison. pic.twitter.com/cygIYPv35U — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 11, 2022

White was then transported to the William E Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, which is located a little more than 100 miles south of Lauderdale County.

Motel owner denies fugitive couple stayed on his property

Wednesday 11 May 2022 10:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The owner of the motel — where the Cadillac connected to Vicky White and Casey White was seen – has denied seeing the fugitives and claimed that he didn’t know if they were staying on his property.

Paul Shah was quoted as saying by CNN that “I’ve never seen those people in my property.” He, however, did say that it could be possible that they were visiting someone in the Motel 41 in Evansville.“Nothing happened in my parking lot,” Mr Shah said, referring to the capture of the two on Monday afternoon.

He said that he hadn’t seen the news of the search for the two and was surprised everything unfolded in this area. “This is one of the safest area(s) of this town.”

Fugitives received help from a third person, early investigations reveal

Wednesday 11 May 2022 10:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said on Tuesday that investigations so far reveal that the fugitive couple received assistance from another person in renting an Indiana motel.

Mr Wedding said that White and Vicky White tried to check into the motel initially, “but could not get a room because they did not have identification.”

The officer said that the police is still investigating whether the couple paid someone to rent the motel room for them. The room was paid for 14 days.

However, the sheriff explained that the “third person is not under investigation” and there are no other suspects in the case. “There are no plans to charge anyone else in the investigation at this time.”

Mr Wedding also said that it looked like the motel room had been “cleaned out”.

Fugitive's trial for 2015 murder set to start in June

Wednesday 11 May 2022 10:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Casey White’s murder trial will start in June, it was reported.

After an emergency hearing on Tuesday regarding the capital case against White for Ridgeway’s 2015 murder, her son Austin Williams was quoted as saying by CNN that the fugitive’s capture was a “huge relief” and that “it felt like a miracle.”

Mr Williams said: “I’ve been waiting for a long time, waiting just a little bit longer, I think things will be fine. They did the right thing by getting him over to Donaldson as soon as possible and I’m just looking forward to that trial date.

“It just didn’t look very hopeful at all,” he said. “They had a head start, not a lot of leads and stuff and just felt like a really good plan and it turns out that they didn’t which was... which worked out, fortunately.”

White escaped from the Alabama jail on 29 April and was captured on Monday in Evansville, Indiana.