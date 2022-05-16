Vicky White news - latest: Recordings of jailhouse phone calls prove guard’s relationship with Casey White

Capital murder suspect Casey White is likely to face new charges following his prison break, according to the DA prosecuting his case.

In the aftermath of his 10-day evasion — made possible with the help of correctional officer Vicky White, who died by suicide during a police chase — more details have emerged about how the couple managed to stay under the radar for more than week.

Dramatic police footage captured the moment a nationwide manhunt ended in Indiana earlier this week after White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder, was apprehended and his 56-year-old lover Ms White’s body was pulled from a wrecked vehicle. She died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted shooting wound.

A chilling 911 call released following the crash revealed Ms White telling the capital murder suspect: “Let’s get out and run”. She also appeared to blame White for wanting to stay “at a f****** motel” moments before their crash.

An investigation into the ordeal is still ongoing as police face mounting questions over how the fugitives evaded capture for over a week.

05:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Recorded jailhouse phone calls between Vicky White and Casey White help prove the prison guard was having a relationship with the Alabama inmate before the two went on the run, according to police.

Lauderdale County sheriff, Rick Singleton said: “You think you know someone. And it turns out you really don’t know them at all.”

Vicky White’s family still in disbelief over prison escape

04:30 , Josh Marcus

Vicky White’s former mother-in-law has said that she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” person she knew for almost her entire life would have gone on the run with a dangerous inmate before shooting herself dead.

Frances White told The Independent that “it just makes you sick” knowing that the 56-year-old corrections officer who was once married to her son wound up at the centre of a well-planned prison escape and nationwide manhunt with a convict accused of stabbing a 58-year-old mother-of-two to death.

“This just makes you sick. I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.

What a 911 call reveals about Vicky White’s final moments

03:30 , Josh Marcus

Chilling 911 audio has captured the moment that Alabama corrections officer Vicky White told her jailhouse lover “let’s get out and run” moments before investigators say she fatally shot herself in the head.

The audio, released on Tuesday night, reveals the 56-year-old’s final moments and the last words she said to Casey Cole White, the 38-year-old convict who she allegedly helped break out of jail and went on the run with for 10 days.

The Whites, who are not related or married and are said to have been in a relationship for the last two years, were finally tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, on Monday following a huge, national manhunt.

WATCH: The moment police caught up with Casey and Vicky White

02:30 , Josh Marcus

Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.

Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the 56-year-old corrections officer’s death a suicide and the 38-year-old career criminal was sent back to Alabama to face charges.

Shocking 911 audio also revealed that Ms White was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash and urged her lover of two years “let’s get out and run” moments before apparently shooting herself in the head.

What’s next for Casey White after re-arrest?

01:30 , Josh Marcus

Prosecutors have not ruled out the possibility that Alabama escapee Casey White will face charges over the death of his jailhouse lover Vicky White.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told The Independent that White, 38, could face fresh charges over the doomed prison escape and 10-day manhunt as the investigation continues.

“I intend to prosecute him both for the capital murder and the escape and other related charges that we are looking at,” he said.

ICYMI: Everything we know about dead Alabama prison officer and murder suspect she disappeared with

Monday 16 May 2022 00:28 , Josh Marcus

Want the whole story on how Vicky White and Casey White met in prison, ran from the law, and got caught?

What happened in the Connie Ridgeway murder, the 2015 case tied to the Casey White jailbreak?

Sunday 15 May 2022 22:13 , Josh Marcus

The escape of Casey White and Vicky White from an Alabama county jail has brought attention back to a nearly decade-old stabbing.

In 2015, 58-year-old mother of two Connie Ridgeway was found stabbed in her apartment in Rogersville, Alabama.

The case went unsolved for five years until White sent a letter to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office confessing to the crime in 2020.

During a subsequent interview with authorities, he allegedly gave details about the crime that had not been made public and which only the killer could have known.

He was charged with two counts of capital murder in 2020.

Prosecutors say he was paid to carry out the hit on his victim. It is not clear how much money he made.

After confessing to the murder, White initially pleaded guilty before changing his plea to not guilty by reason of mental illness.

His trial is scheduled to begin in June and, if convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Prosecutors, coworkers mourn death of Vicky White online

Sunday 15 May 2022 21:44 , Josh Marcus

Vicky White, the Alabama prison guard who led authorities on an 11-day manhunt, was buried on Saturday, and her colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the corrections officer.

Officials in Indiana ruled that she died by suicide while fleeing police along with boyfriend Casey White, a county inmate she helped break out of prison.

“I choose to not judge her on the worst decision she ever made in her life,” the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The sentiment echoes the famous words of civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, whose adage, “I believe that each person is more than the worst thing they’ve ever done,” is popular in criminal justice reform circles.

“Those of you that did not have the pleasure of knowing this amazing woman I don’t expect you to understand the hurt we feel,” Billy Risner, a coworker of White’s at the Lauderdale County Sheriffs Department, added on Facebook. “Only thing you know is what you have seen on the news.”

He described how White was an effective police officer and supportive friend, offering her support when his brother was shot.

Police phone call recordings show relationship between guard Vicky White and Alabama inmate Casey White

Sunday 15 May 2022 21:14 , Josh Marcus

Recorded jailhouse phone calls between Vicky White and Casey White help prove the prison guard was having a relationship with the Alabama inmate before the two went on the run, according to police.

“You think you know someone,” Lauderdale County sheriff, Rick Singleton, whose office oversees the Lauderdale County correctional center where the couple made their daring escape, told The Guardian . “And it turns out you really don’t know them at all.”

Correctional officer Vicky White met Casey White in 2020 at the Lauderdale County Correctional Facility, and kept in touch when he was transferred temporarily to state prison, before returning.

Once the pair went missing in late April, police spoke with detainees who said the two had been in a romantic relationship, a fact confirmed by recordings of calls made between the two, Mr Singleton said.

How guard Vicky White broke her boyfriend out Alabama prison

Sunday 15 May 2022 18:27 , Josh Marcus

In the days since Casey White’s capture, a clearer picture has emerged of how prison guard Vicky White broke him out of Alabama in the first place.

Using her position as a senior official, she sent 12 inmates and five deputies to court on the day of the escape in late April, leaving her as the last remaining police official in the prison with transport privileges.

From there, she said she was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation in court, though no such appointment existed.

The jail official then ditched her patrol cruiser and drove off in a 2007 Ford Edge she bought with a false name.

Another inside job in jail, this time in Louisiana?

Sunday 15 May 2022 18:07 , Josh Marcus

A security guard at a Louisiana youth prison is suspected of helping three teens escape custody on Saturday.

“Oncoming day shift employees discovered that three male juvenile residents, with help from a female WYC [Ware Youth Detention Center] security guard, had escaped the juvenile detention facility approximately four hours earlier,” the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Surveillance video captured guard Victoria Tune, 21, driving three boys away from the facility in a 2010 Pontiac.

Police later caught up with the foursome after a multi-agency investigation tracked them to a Houston, Texas, motel, and arrested the entire group.

GoFundMe page raises over $3,300 for #CarWashJames who spotted Vicky White

Sunday 15 May 2022 17:26 , Josh Marcus

Indiana car wash employee James Stinson noticed something funny about a truck left at the business days on end.

“I noticed the car hanging out of the bay, which was unusual. It kept sitting there … Every time I left and came back, the truck was still there,” Mr Stinson told News Nation.

Stranger still, the truck had Tennessee license plates, which struck him as odd.

“I walked up to the truck and went, ‘Oh my God, it’s probably this guy from Alabama,’” he added.

He called police, and the tip eventually worked its way up to the US Marshals service, helping lead to the Vicky and Casey White’s capture in the town of Evansville, Indiana, following a car chase.

Now, a GoFundMe page for Mr Stinson, known to some as #CarWashJames has raised $3,316 out of a total $25,000 goal.

The page was organised by Mark White, who says he is a “friend and advocte” of the family of Connie Ridgeway, a woman Casey White confessed to murdering in 2015.

“We have sought justice for Connie since that day,” Mr White wrote. “After speaking with Connie’s son, Austin, we decided that we would create our own fundraiser.”

Police have calls proving relationship between Vicky and Casey White

Sunday 15 May 2022 17:05 , Josh Marcus

Recorded jailhouse phone calls between Vicky White and Casey White help prove the prison guard was having a relationship with the Alabama inmate, according to police.

The pair met in 2020 at the Lauderdale County Correctional Facility, and kept in touch when White was transferred temporarily to state prison.

Once the pair went missing in late April, police spoke with detainees who said the two had been in a romantic relationship, a fact confirmed by records of calls made between the two, Lauderdale County sheriff Rick Singleton told The Guardian.

Large crowd attends Vicky White’s funeral in Alabama

Sunday 15 May 2022 16:46 , Josh Marcus

An estimated 200 or so people were in attendance for Vicky White’s funeral in Alabama, including law enforcement officials who the corrections officer stunned by helping inmate and boyfriend Casey White bust out from prison last month.

The service, on a sunny afternoon afternoon in the town of Lexington, took place about 25 miles away from the county jail where Mr White made his escape.

Multiple members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, which runs the jail, were there for the funeral, though Sheriff Rick Singleton was not, the Daily Mail reports.

“I think everyone is just tired and numb at this point,” Jason Butler, director of the Lauderdale County Correctional Facility, told the publication. “I choose to focus on the Vicky I know – she was a good friend and a good colleague for 16 years.”

The eulogy reportedly made no mention of the dramatic manhunt for the couple.

Stockings, sex toys, and a conversation with an old acquaintance: Vicky White’s days before jailbreak revealed

Saturday 14 May 2022 20:29 , Josh Marcus

In the days leading up to her daring jailbreak of alleged boyfriend Casey White, Vicky White browsed the selection at an Alabama sex shop, according to an employee.

Anna Jackson, an employee at Florence, Alabama, adult shop Sugar & Spice, said she knew Vicky from a stint in prison and saw the corrections official in the store in late April.

Ms White bought a pair of sexy stockings, and browsed the sex toy selection, Ms Jackson told The Daily Mail.

“I knew Vicky from when I spent four months in Lauderdale County Jail a while back,” she said.

Vicky White also visited a Kohl’s store around that time to buy men’s clothes for Casey, the Mail reports.

The store worker said Vicky White had previously been supportive of her while in prison and struggling with addiction.

“I was in active addiction then and Vicky was the one who transported me for my court dates and what not, so we had an opportunity to talk to each other,” she told the Mail, adding, “One of my court dates I was having a hard time coping and seeing what my life was going to be like and Vicky was the one who said, ‘You got this.’”

However, on the day of their encounter, Ms Jackson said White seemed rushed and distracted.

Vicky White funeral under way

Saturday 14 May 2022 19:27 , Josh Marcus

A funeral is under way for Vicky White, an Alabama corrections official who helped inmate and lover Casey White escape a county jail, leading police on an 11-day manhunt where Ms White died by suicide as police closed in, according to officials.

The service is taking place at Center Hill Cemetery in Lexington, Alabama, about 24 miles away from the jail where the couple made their dramatic escape.

WATCH: Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White is captured and Vicky White is pulled from car gun in hand

Saturday 14 May 2022 18:31 , Josh Marcus

Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.

Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the 56-year-old corrections officer’s death a suicide and the 38-year-old career criminal was sent back to Alabama to face charges.

Shocking 911 audio also revealed that Ms White was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash and urged her lover of two years “let’s get out and run” moments before apparently shooting herself in the head.

Ms White and White, who was serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting a murder trial for the slaying of a 58-year-old woman, were finally tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, on Monday after spending 10 days on the run.

Twitter wonders: Who will play Vicky White in the TV version?

Saturday 14 May 2022 18:02 , Josh Marcus

It seems hardly a day goes by without a true crime story being given the premium TV treatment, from HBOMax’s The Staircase, to Hulu’s The Dropout.

Officials are still unraveling the story of how corrections official Vicky White helped break out alleged lover Casey White from an Alabama prison, but that hasn’t stopped some rather macabre speculation online about who might play Ms White in the glossy TV dramatisation.

Some suggested Charlize Theron and Adam Driver to play the pair of fugitives, while another commenter joked it should be Patricia Arquette.

Vicky White’s funeral set for Saturday in Alabama

Saturday 14 May 2022 17:32 , Josh Marcus

Vicky White, the corrections official who allegedly aided in the escape of Alabama inmate Casey White, before taking her own life during a police manhunt, will be buried on Saturday at 1pm CT at a cemetery in Lexington, Alabama.

In addition to a small number of family members at the service, anonymous members of the public appear to be offering support on an online memorial wall.

“I pray for all of you to have the peace that passes all understanding,” wrote one commenter. “I am so sorry for the loss of your daughter, sister, friend, loved one. I did not know Vicky but I am sure she’s in heaven resting in the arms of God now.”

What Casey White’s tattoos reveal about links to neo-Nazi prison gang

Saturday 14 May 2022 17:02 , Josh Marcus

Captured fugitive Casey White may be a part of a white supremacist prison gang called the Southern Brotherhood, according to the US Marshals Service.

During the hunt for the rogue couple, officials released prison photos of Mr White’s tattoos, which were filled with Confederate and neo-Nazi imagery.

The group, according to the Anti-Defamation League, is a “large, Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang.”

Who is Vicky White?

Saturday 14 May 2022 16:32 , Josh Marcus

An attempted murder. An alleged secret relationship. A multi-state manhunt.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has all the details on the wild story of Vicky White and Casey White, a jail official and inmate who broke out of prison in Alabama and went on the run.

Vicky White voted ‘employee of the year’ five times, set to receive award again this week

Saturday 14 May 2022 04:59 , Graig Graziosi

Before prison guard Vicky White was accused of helping orchestrate the escape of her jail lover Casey White, she was not only well-liked among her Lauderdale County colleagues, but also well respected enough to earn the award “employee of the year” five times – including as recently as this year.

The 56-year-old correctional officer was tracked down on Monday alongside 38-year-old capital murder suspect Casey White, who she was reportedly in a “special relationship” with for the past two years, bringing the 11-day manhunt to a close.

White surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody while Ms White was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to hospital where she died from her injuries hours later.

Ms White had earned the award, voted on by her peers, five times in the past eight years, The New York Post reported.

“I think it just shows the kind of person that we thought she was. No one that worked with her and knows her ever saw anything like this coming,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton in an interview with The Post on Wednesday.

ICYMI: How Casey White and guard Vicky White stayed on the run

Saturday 14 May 2022 03:30 , Graig Graziosi

It didn’t help that fugitive lovers Casey White and Vicky White (no relation) had a six-hour headstart on law enforcement when they made their break from Lauderdale County jail. But no one could’ve predicted that the assistant director of corrections of the facility and the 38-year-old capital murder suspect would be on the lam for 11 days.

But the nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end on Monday with a police chase, car crash and Ms White allegedly shooting herself dead.

Continue reading the full story that lays out some of the apparently missed opportunities that enabled the corrections officer and the inmate to slip through the net for more than a week.

How Alabama inmate and guard stayed on the run for 10 days amid nationwide manhunt

Petitions circulate for ‘Car Wash James’ to receive award money offered for information on escaped fugitives

Saturday 14 May 2022 02:30 , Graig Graziosi

A petition has been started to pressure law enforcement and the Governor of Alabama to pay up on their reward offers to “Car Wash James,” the car wash owner who called police when he spotted capital murder suspect Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White in Indiana.

The US Marshal Service announced a total $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest White and information on Ms White, and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey offered a total of $10,000 for the capture of the couple.

Amber Savallo, who started the petition, told WSILTV that the car wash owner, James Stinson, should be rewarded for his report.

“He said if you see something, say something and he did. I just really hope that James can get that from them because I feel like he deserves it 100%,” Ms Savallo said.

Casey White claims he was also shot in the head, say police report

Saturday 14 May 2022 01:30 , Graig Graziosi

Alabama capital murder suspect Casey Cole White claimed that he had also been shot in the head as he was pulled from the car wreck where his jailhouse lover Vicky White lay dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a police report.

New documents, filed by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and seen by The Independent, reveal that the 38-year-old also had “a small amount of blood” on the back of his head when he was taken into police custody on Monday at the end of a 10-day manhunt, according to police.

Video showed officers pulling Ms White from car

Saturday 14 May 2022 00:30 , Graig Graziosi

Footage released by Evansville Police Department on Tuesday night showed the moments before the 56-year-old corrections officer’s death and arrest of her 38-year-old lover, who was sent back to Alabama.

Officers can be seen taking White into custody and putting the capital murder suspect in handcuffs. Another police body camera video shows officers removing the body of Ms White from the car.

Investigation into ex-girlfriend’s death reopened

Friday 13 May 2022 23:30 , Graig Graziosi

Police have reportedly reopened an investigation into the death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White’s former girlfriend, Christy Shelton.

The 31-year-old died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother.

White, who was in a relationship with Ms Shelton at the time, was cleared as a suspect and the case was closed after her death was ruled a suicide.

Her family have always doubted that finding however, and as Rachel Sharp reports, recent events have led to the investigation being reopened:

Police reopen probe into Casey White’s ex-girlfriend’s mysterious shooting suicide

ICYMI: Casey White claimed he is innocent of Connie Ridgeway murder after capture

Friday 13 May 2022 22:30 , Graig Graziosi

Capital murder suspect Casey Cole White claimed that he was innocent of the brutal killing of 58-year-old mother-of-two Connie Ridgeway almost as soon as he was captured, according to a police report.

At the hospital, the report mentions that “Mr White also kept stating that he did not kill Connie Ridgeway.” Police said that White also continued to ask about the condition of his “wife” Vicky White.

Prison break carried-out after successful dry run, police say

Friday 13 May 2022 21:40 , Graig Graziosi

Vicky White and her inmate lover Casey White staged a dry run of their prison break prior to going on the run last month, according to law enforcement sources.

Two officials told the Associated Press that Ms White, 56, had taken the 38-year-old capital murder suspect out of Lauderdale County jail for 40 minutes and then returned him to his cell.

The couple then embarked on the real thing on 29 April, as Rachel Sharp reports:

Vicky White and Casey White carried out dry run of prison break

Vicky White’s mother-in-law ‘can’t understand’ why the ‘really nice’ prison guard went on run with inmate

Friday 13 May 2022 21:30 , Graig Graziosi

Vicky White’s former mother-in-law spoke with The Independent and said she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” corrections offier she knew for nearly her entire life would help an accused killer break out of prison and then go on the run with him.

Frances White said it “just makes you sick” knowing that Ms White was potentially the mastermind behind the prison break.

“I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.

Coroner will not release further information

Friday 13 May 2022 21:15 , Graig Graziosi

The coroner in Alabama’s Vanderburgh County ruled Alabama corrections officer Vicky White’s death to be of a self-inflicted wound on Thursdsay.

According to CNN, a spokesperson for the office said no further details will be released about the coroner’s examination however, with an investigation into her disappearance along with inmate Casey White – who was taken back into custody on Monday – ongoing.

Police are also looking at how the pair were able to gain possession of at least four handguns and an AR-15 rifle when they were captured, CBS reports.

Everything we know about dead Alabama prison officer and murder suspect she disappeared with

Friday 13 May 2022 21:00 , Graig Graziosi

Alabama prison officer Vicky White died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds hours after she and escaped inmate Casey White were captured by law enforcement officials in Indiana.

The nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end when Casey White, 38, surrendered and Vicky White, 56, was taken to hospital, where she later died, as they were finally tracked down and apprehended after 11 days on the run.

How did Casey White end up at the facility where Vicky White worked?

Friday 13 May 2022 20:39 , Graig Graziosi

Casey White, the capital murder suspect who escaped prison and spent 10 days on the run, was not originally imprisoned at the facility where corrections officer Vicky White was working.

Mr White was originally held at the William E Donaldson Correctional Facility, just down the road from the Lauderdale County Detention Centre, where Ms White worked.

According to Fox News, when Mr White’s lawyers requested that Donaldson allow them to bring laptops in to review their case with their client, they were denied. Rather than trying to convince the prison to change its mind, the attorneys request Mr White be transferred to the detention centre, where they could review their case.

Mr White — who was already discreetly communicating with Ms White — was granted a transfer, which placed him in the same prison where Ms White worked, setting the stage for the breakout.

Brother of Casey White’s girlfriend who died by suicide said he ‘liked’ the fugitive

Friday 13 May 2022 19:25 , Graig Graziosi

Tyler Rolin, the brother of Christy Lynn Shelton McKee, said he liked Casey White, who dated his sister before she died by suicide in 2008.

Ms McKee’s suicide is being re-examined now that White is back in police custody after his prison escape and 10-day run from authorities.

Mr Rolin told AL.com that he spent a good portion of his time with his sister and White, and said he liked the man and had a brotherly relationship with him.

“I did like him,’’ he said. “He would drink with me. I thought he was cool. It was like a little brother, big brother situation.”

Though he liked White, Mr Rolin has also said his family does not believe Ms McKee killed herself, and wants closure.

Brother of Casey White girlfriend who reportedly died by suicide says family doesn’t believe she killed herself

Friday 13 May 2022 19:03 , Graig Graziosi

The brother of Christy Lynn Shelton McKee, a former girlfriend of murder suspect Casey White who died by suicide from a sawed off shotgun blast in 2008, says his family wants closure as her case is re-opened to examine whether or not White was involved.

At the time of her death White was ruled out as a possible suspect, but following his capture, that case has been re-opened.

White was previously charged with trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.

“In our hearts, we believe that she didn’t do that to herself,’’ Ms McKee’s brother, Tyler Rolin, told AL.com. “We need closure on that because we’ve never gotten it.”

Casey White’s mother hits back at conspiracy theories that her son shot Vicky White

Friday 13 May 2022 18:45 , Graig Graziosi

There have been some conspiratorial theories on social media suggesting that Casey White, the capital murder suspect who escaped prison and evaded police for 10 days, actually killed Alabama corrections officer Vicky White while they were fleeing law enforcement.

A coroner confirmed that Ms White died by suicide.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, White’s mother claimed her son would never hurt Ms White, who he referred to as his “wife” despite the couple not having been married.

“He’s very upset. I know he loved her. He talked to me for over a year about how he had a friend, how nice she was and how he loved her,” she said. “He never told me her name and I was shocked when I learned who it was, but he would never hurt her. I told the FBI and the Marshalls too that he would not hurt her.”

White was previously charged with attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend and previously was charged with a violent incident involving his mother.

Casey White’s mother claims he is “devastated” by Vicky White’s death

Friday 13 May 2022 18:13 , Graig Graziosi

Capital murder suspect Casey White’s mother spoke to the Daily Mail in an interview, claiming he son was “devastated” by the death of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White.

Ms White shot herself in the head shortly before police reached her and White’s vehicle, which had flipped after police rammed it during a chase. She died later that day in the hospital.

“They were just two people who really loved each other. It’s just so sad and I worry [for Casey],” she said. “I spoke to him yesterday and he was crying and saying he couldn’t believe she was gone.”

She claims the two had been involved in a secret romance for more than a year at the time of their capture.

Unanswered questions Vicky White takes to the grave

Friday 13 May 2022 17:47 , Graig Graziosi

What did Vicky White see in capital murder suspect Casey White? Why did she throw away a pension, a job where she was held in high esteem and, ultimately, her life, for a convicted killer?

While we may hear Casey White’s side of the story in the future, there are some questions whose answers Ms White takes with her to the grave.

Casey White could face further charges over doomed prison escape, says prosecutor

Friday 13 May 2022 16:58 , Graig Graziosi

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told The Independent that Casey White, 38, could face more charges in the wake of his prison break.

“I intend to prosecute him both for the capital murder and the escape and other related charges that we are looking at,” he said.

When asked if the additional charges could relate to Ms White’s death, the DA said he “couldn’t comment on that.”

Vicky White reportedly told a former inmate visiting the prison to ‘stay on the straight and narrow’ on the day she helped Casey White escape

Friday 13 May 2022 15:43 , Graig Graziosi

Vicky White, the Alabama corrections officer that helped capital murder suspect Casey White escape prison, reportedly told a former inmate to “stay on the straight and narrow” during a visit that occurred just hours before she became a fugitive.

Deborah Burbank, who describes herself as a “lifelong friend” of Ms White’s, told the Daily Mail that her daughter — who formerly was incarcerated — went back to visit the prison and ran into the corrections officer.

“Vicky spoke to my daughter and said how proud she was of her for getting her life back on track. She said how important it was to stay on the straight and narrow,” Ms Burbank said. “We’ve spoken about it since, and she’s thought about it, but she says Vicky was just like she always was. She gave no indication that anything was up. We’re all just shook.’

Casey White has a long history of run-ins with the law...

Friday 13 May 2022 15:00 , Gino Spocchia

Casey White is back behind bars in Alabama, where he was serving a 75-year prison sentence for a 2017 crime spree involving attempted murder and the shooting of a dog before breaking free with corrections officer Vicky White.

He is currently awaiting trial for the 2015 stabbing murder of a 58-year-old mother-of-two, Connie Ridgeway, and has pleaded not guilty in the case after initially pleading guilty, citing mental illness.

Video showed officers pulling Ms White from car

Friday 13 May 2022 14:00 , Gino Spocchia

Footage released by Evansville Police Department on Tuesday night showed the moments before the 56-year-old corrections officer’s death and arrest of her 38-year-old lover, who was sent back to Alabama.

Officers can be seen taking White into custody and putting the capital murder suspect in handcuffs. Another police body camera video shows officers removing the body of Ms White from the car.

Prison break carried-out after successful dry run, police say

Friday 13 May 2022 13:00 , Gino Spocchia

Vicky White and her inmate lover Casey White staged a dry run of their prison break prior to going on the run last month, according to law enforcement sources.

Two officials told the Associated Press that Ms White, 56, had taken the 38-year-old capital murder suspect out of Lauderdale County jail for 40 minutes and then returned him to his cell.

Coroner will not release further information

Friday 13 May 2022 12:00 , Gino Spocchia

The coroner in Alabama’s Vanderburgh County ruled Alabama corrections officer Vicky White’s death to be of a self-inflicted wound on Thursdsay.

According to CNN, a spokesperson for the office said no further details will be released about the coroner’s examination however, with an investigation into her disappearance along with inmate Casey White – who was taken back into custody on Monday – ongoing.

Police are also looking at how the pair were able to gain possession of at least four handguns and an AR-15 rifle when they were captured, CBS reports.

Investigation into ex-girlfriend’s death reopened

Friday 13 May 2022 11:00 , Gino Spocchia

Police have reportedly reopened an investigation into the death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White’s former girlfriend, Christy Shelton.

The 31-year-old died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother.

White, who was in a relationship with Ms Shelton at the time, was cleared as a suspect and the case was closed after her death was ruled a suicide.

Her family have always doubted that finding however, and as Rachel Sharp reports, recent events have led to the investigation being reopened:

Police reopen probe into Casey White’s ex-girlfriend’s mysterious shooting suicide

Everything we know about dead Alabama prison officer and murder suspect she disappeared with

Friday 13 May 2022 10:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Alabama prison officer Vicky White died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds hours after she and escaped inmate Casey White were captured by law enforcement officials in Indiana.

The nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end when Casey White, 38, surrendered and Vicky White, 56, was taken to hospital, where she later died, as they were finally tracked down and apprehended after 11 days on the run.

ICYMI: Chilling 911 call captures Vicky White telling lover ‘let’s get out and run’ moments before shooting herself

Friday 13 May 2022 09:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Chilling 911 audio has captured the moment that Alabama corrections officer Vicky White told her jailhouse lover “let’s get out and run” moments before investigators say she fatally shot herself in the head.

The audio, released on Tuesday night, reveals the 56-year-old’s final moments and the last words she said to Casey Cole White, the 38-year-old convict who she allegedly helped break out of jail and went on the run with for 10 days.

Dramatic footage of Casey White using taser on himself emerges

Friday 13 May 2022 08:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Dramatic footage from years ago has emerged of Casey White repeatedly shocking himself with a stun gun.

The Daily Mail claimed to have exclusive access to the video that was filmed several years ago and shows White toying with the taser at a pawn store.

In the video, he can be also seen wearing a wedding band.

The report adds that White holds the taser in his right hand and shoots it at his left arm. He looks unaffected.

White was captured in Evanston, Indiana, on Monday after 11 days on the run with his prison guard lover Vicky White.

Casey White claimed he is innocent of Connie Ridgeway murder after capture

Friday 13 May 2022 07:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Capital murder suspect Casey Cole White claimed that he was innocent of the brutal killing of 58-year-old mother-of-two Connie Ridgeway almost as soon as he was captured, according to a police report.

At the hospital, the report mentions that “Mr White also kept stating that he did not kill Connie Ridgeway.” Police said that White also continued to ask about the condition of his “wife” Vicky White.

Casey White claims he was also shot in the head, say police report

Friday 13 May 2022 06:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Alabama capital murder suspect Casey Cole White claimed that he had also been shot in the head as he was pulled from the car wreck where his jailhouse lover Vicky White lay dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a police report.

New documents, filed by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and seen by The Independent, reveal that the 38-year-old also had “a small amount of blood” on the back of his head when he was taken into police custody on Monday at the end of a 10-day manhunt, according to police.

Petitions circulate for ‘Car Wash James’ to receive award money offered for information on escaped fugitives

Friday 13 May 2022 04:59 , Graig Graziosi

A petition has been started to pressure law enforcement and the Governor of Alabama to pay up on their reward offers to “Car Wash James,” the car wash owner who called police when he spotted capital murder suspect Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White in Indiana.

The US Marshal Service announced a total $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest White and information on Ms White, and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey offered a total of $10,000 for the capture of the couple.

Amber Savallo, who started the petition, told WSILTV that the car wash owner, James Stinson, should be rewarded for his report.

“He said if you see something, say something and he did. I just really hope that James can get that from them because I feel like he deserves it 100%,” Ms Savallo said.

How did Casey White end up at the facility where Vicky White worked?

Friday 13 May 2022 04:00 , Graig Graziosi

Casey White, the capital murder suspect who escaped prison and spent 10 days on the run, was not originally imprisoned at the facility where corrections officer Vicky White was working.

Mr White was originally held at the William E Donaldson Correctional Facility, just down the road from the Lauderdale County Detention Centre, where Ms White worked.

According to Fox News, when Mr White’s lawyers requested that Donaldson allow them to bring laptops in to review their case with their client, they were denied. Rather than trying to convince the prison to change its mind, the attorneys request Mr White be transferred to the detention centre, where they could review their case.

Mr White — who was already discreetly communicating with Ms White — was granted a transfer, which placed him in the same prison where Ms White worked, setting the stage for the breakout.

Vicky White voted ‘employee of the year’ five times, set to receive award again this week

Friday 13 May 2022 02:00 , Johanna Chisholm

Before prison guard Vicky White was accused of helping orchestrate the escape of her jail lover Casey White, she was not only well-liked among her Lauderdale County colleagues, but also well respected enough to earn the award “employee of the year” five times – including as recently as this year.

Just shows you how well you know your co-workers. Corrections officer Vicky White’s colleagues had voted her “employee of the year” five times. She was set to be honored with her fifth award this week, before she went on the run. pic.twitter.com/5sqDlx0Hbc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 12, 2022

The 56-year-old correctional officer was tracked down on Monday alongside 38-year-old capital murder suspect Casey White, who she was reportedly in a “special relationship” with for the past two years, bringing the 11-day manhunt to a close.

White surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody while Ms White was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to hospital where she died from her injuries hours later.

Ms White had earned the award, voted on by her peers, five times in the past eight years, The New York Post reported.

“I think it just shows the kind of person that we thought she was. No one that worked with her and knows her ever saw anything like this coming,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton in an interview with The Post on Wednesday.

ICYMI: How Casey White and guard Vicky White stayed on the run

Friday 13 May 2022 01:00 , Graig Graziosi

It didn’t help that fugitive lovers Casey White and Vicky White (no relation) had a six-hour headstart on law enforcement when they made their break from Lauderdale County jail. But no one could’ve predicted that the assistant director of corrections of the facility and the 38-year-old capital murder suspect would be on the lam for 11 days.

But the nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end on Monday with a police chase, car crash and Ms White allegedly shooting herself dead.

Continue reading the full story that lays out some of the apparently missed opportunities that enabled the corrections officer and the inmate to slip through the net for more than a week.

How Alabama inmate and guard stayed on the run for 10 days amid nationwide manhunt

Vicky White’s body back in Alabama

Friday 13 May 2022 00:00 , Johanna Chisholm

The body of Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, a facility that she reportedly assisted jail lover Casey White to escape from last month, was returned to Alabama on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Ms White’s body was released early Wednesday morning for return to Alabama.

The search for the pair of fugitives came to a dramatic end Monday as a police chase in Indiana resulted in the inmate back in police custody and the corrections officer dead from what officials say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death

Thursday 12 May 2022 23:00 , Graig Graziosi

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.

Police reopen probe into mysterious shooting suicide of escaped Alabama inmate’s ex-girlfriend

Thursday 12 May 2022 22:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Police have reopened an investigation into the mysterious death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey White’s former girlfriend, after her 2008 shooting death was previously ruled a suicide.

Christy Shelton, 31, died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother.

Sheriff said he wanted Casey White in custody and Vicky White alive

Thursday 12 May 2022 21:00 , Graig Graziosi

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton to WAAYTV in Alabama that he had hoped to return capital murder suspect Casey White to custody and to capture corrections officer Vicky White alive.

Ms White worked for Mr Singleton and was well-liked within the department. She was on track to win her fifth “employee of the year” award this year and was reportedly like a “mother” to other corrections workers.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said his office wanted Casey White in custody and for Vicky White to live.

Thursday 12 May 2022 20:35 , Graig Graziosi

While Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton rose to notoriety over the past few weeks, becoming the leading authority on the escaped fugitives that launched an 11-day manhunt, he’s had a storied career well before the dramatic 29 April jailbreak of Casey White and correctional officer Vicky White.

The 70-year-old, who plans to retire from the force in January after serving for 50 years, told AL.com in an extensive profile how alongside starting a career in law enforcement just shy of his 21st birthday, he also pursued another lifelong dream: becoming a pro-wrestler.

The sheriff spent at least a decade as professional wrestler with the National Wrestling Alliance, where he even headlined a few main events as Dr. Death. His wrestling mask and boots are proudly displayed in his office.https://t.co/DhmJMjnFiJ — Jeremy Gray (@jgray78) May 12, 2022

“Some kids want to be astronauts. I wanted to be two things – a cop and a wrestler,’’ he told AL.com. “I was privileged to get to do both of them.”

He spent more than a decade straddling the two worlds of law enforcement and professional wrestling before he – who went by Dr. Death in the ring – decided to hang up his wrestling mask and boots, which are now on display in his office, alongside a smattering of other memorobilia that reveal little parts of the man behind the badge.

Read the full profile from AL.com below.

In the hunt for Vicky White, Casey White, a retiring Alabama sheriff shared ‘the good, the bad and the ugly’ with the world

Petitions circulate for ‘Car Wash James’ to receive award money offered for information on escaped fugitives

Thursday 12 May 2022 20:00 , Graig Graziosi

A petition has been started to pressure law enforcement and the Governor of Alabama to pay up on their reward offers to “Car Wash James,” the car wash owner who called police when he spotted capital murder suspect Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White in Indiana.

The US Marshal Service announced a total $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest White and information on Ms White, and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey offered a total of $10,000 for the capture of the couple.

Amber Savallo, who started the petition, told WSILTV that the car wash owner, James Stinson, should be rewarded for his report.

“He said if you see something, say something and he did. I just really hope that James can get that from them because I feel like he deserves it 100%,” Ms Savallo said.

How did Casey White end up at the facility where Vicky White worked?

Thursday 12 May 2022 19:35 , Graig Graziosi

Casey White, the capital murder suspect who escaped prison and spent 10 days on the run, was not originally imprisoned at the facility where corrections officer Vicky White was working.

Mr White was originally held at the William E Donaldson Correctional Facility, just down the road from the Lauderdale County Detention Centre, where Ms White worked.

According to Fox News, when Mr White's lawyers requested that Donaldson allow them to bring laptops in to review their case with their client, they were denied. Rather than trying to convince the prison to change its mind, the attorneys request Mr White be transferred to the detention centre, where they could review their case.

Mr White — who was already discreetly communicating with Ms White — was granted a transfer, which placed him in the same prison where Ms White worked, setting the stage for the breakout.

Casey White told officers ‘he did not kill Connie Ridgeway’ after capture

Thursday 12 May 2022 19:12 , Johanna Chisholm

Casey Cole White repeatedly told officers that he hadn’t murdered 58-year-old mother-of-two Connie Ridgeway almost as soon as he was taken into custody on Monday, according to a police report.

The convict had been taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury where he brought up the heinous crime that he is charged with capital murder over, according to a report from Sgt. Erik Nilssen, who was on the scene of Monday’s capture.

At the hospital, “Mr White also kept stating that he did not kill Connie Ridgeway,” the report said.

Casey White’s hands appeared out of the window at the moment officer pulled the trigger

Thursday 12 May 2022 17:56 , Johanna Chisholm

Several law enforcement officers who assisted in the arrest of capital murder suspect Casey Cole White on Monday filed supplemental reports with the sheriff’s office and in those filings, they begin to shed some new light on Vicky White’s final moments, including when she shot herself and what White was doing at the time.

In one report, Evansville Police Officer Sam Shahine details how he was assisting in the chase of the couple’s Cadillac and saw it being rammed off the road by another officer.

Officer Shahine said that he then pulled up on the scene of the crash and exited his patrol car his gun drawn, pointing it at the windshield of the couple’s getaway car.

Dashcam footage shows moment Casey White is captured (Evansville Police Department)

At that point, the officer said he “saw a male driver attempting to stick his hands out of the driver’s side window”.

According to the report, the officer gave multiple commands to the couple to show their hands but, due to the tint on the windows and angle of the vehicle, he could not clearly see who was inside, the report said.

While the officer was giving verbal commands, he said he heard one gunshot come from inside the vehicle.

Casey White claims he was also shot in the head, says police report

Thursday 12 May 2022 17:04 , Johanna Chisholm

Alabama capital murder suspect Casey Cole White claimed that he had also been shot in the head as he was pulled from the car wreck where his jailhouse lover Vicky White lay dying from a suspected suicide, according to a police report.

New documents, filed by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and seen by The Independent, reveal that the 38-year-old also had “a small amount of blood” on the back of his head when he was taken into police custody at the end of a 10-day manhunt on Monday.

On Tuesday night, the Vanderburgh County Coroner ruled Ms White’s death a suicide and said that the autopsy found she had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Casey White told officers he didn't kill Connie Ridgeway as he was pulled from car wreck

Thursday 12 May 2022 16:46 , Johanna Chisholm

A supplemental case report filed by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office reveals new details from the moment Casey White surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody while Vicky White was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

In the report, Sgt. Erik Nilssen details how he approached the scene on Monday after over hearing the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force requesting assistance.

“As the male suspect, Casey White, was pulled from the vehicle, I placed him in handcuffs. Mr White had blood covering his shirt and blood coming from the back of his head,” Sgt Nilssen wrote.

He then requested the assistance of a firefighter on the scene to treat a head injury on White.

“During my interaction with Mr White, he repetitively was asking about the condition of Ms. Vicky White, whom he referred to as his ‘wife’,” Sgt. Nilssen wrote. “Mr White also kept stating that he did not kill Connie Ridgeway.”

These statements reportedly came unprompted, as Sgt Nilssen wrote that he “did not ask him any formal questions”.

White is currently awaiting trial for the 2015 stabbing murder of 58-year-old mother-of-two Connie Ridgeway.

Ms Ridgeway was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Rogersville, Alabama, on 23 October 2015.

Vicky White voted ‘employee of the year’ five times, set to receive award again this week

Thursday 12 May 2022 15:45 , Johanna Chisholm

Before prison guard Vicky White was accused of helping orchestrate the escape of her jail lover Casey White, she was not only well-liked among her Lauderdale County colleagues, but also well respected enough to earn the award “employee of the year” five times – including as recently as this year.

Just shows you how well you know your co-workers. Corrections officer Vicky White’s colleagues had voted her “employee of the year” five times. She was set to be honored with her fifth award this week, before she went on the run. pic.twitter.com/5sqDlx0Hbc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 12, 2022

The 56-year-old correctional officer was tracked down on Monday alongside 38-year-old capital murder suspect Casey White, who she was reportedly in a “special relationship” with for the past two years, bringing the 11-day manhunt to a close.

White surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody while Ms White was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to hospital where she died from her injuries hours later.

Ms White had earned the award, voted on by her peers, five times in the past eight years, The New York Post reported.

This year Vicky White was voted corrections employee of the year in Lauderdale County. The awards ceremony is next week.

The sheriff says the staff is taking the news of Vicky's death hard.

“I think it just shows the kind of person that we thought she was. No one that worked with her and knows her ever saw anything like this coming,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton in an interview with The Post on Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements announced for Vicky White

Thursday 12 May 2022 14:43 , Johanna Chisholm

Family members of Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at Lauderdale County jail and the supposed lover of escaped fugitive Casey White, announced that funeral arrangements had been made for the 56-year-old, who died Monday after authorities say they believe she fatally shot herself.

The Greenhill Funeral Home in Florence, Alabama shared Ms White’s obituary this week, which includes the names of the siblings, aunts, uncles and parents that the jail guard is survived by.

There service, according to her obituary, will be a graveside service on Saturday, 14 May 14 at 1pm at Center Hill Cemetery.

The funeral home provides links for sending flowers to the family or planting a tree in Ms White’s memory.

You can read the full obituary here.

ICYMI: How Casey White and guard Vicky White stayed on the run

Thursday 12 May 2022 13:45 , Johanna Chisholm

It didn’t help that fugitive lovers Casey White and Vicky White (no relation) had a six-hour headstart on law enforcement when they made their break from Lauderdale County jail. But no one could’ve predicted that the assistant director of corrections of the facility and the 38-year-old capital murder suspect would be on the lam for 11 days.

But the nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end on Monday with a police chase, car crash and Ms White allegedly shooting herself dead.

Surveillance footage of Vicky White helping Casey Cole White leave the jail on 29 April (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Depa)

Continue reading the full story that lays out some of the apparently missed opportunities that enabled the corrections officer and the inmate to slip through the net for more than a week.

How Alabama inmate and guard stayed on the run for 10 days amid nationwide manhunt

Vicky White’s body back in Alabama

Thursday 12 May 2022 12:45 , Johanna Chisholm

The body of Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, a facility that she reportedly assisted jail lover Casey White to escape from last month, was returned to Alabama on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

Vicky White's body is back in Alabama.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Ms White’s body was released early Wednesday morning for return to Alabama.

The search for the pair of fugitives came to a dramatic end Monday as a police chase in Indiana resulted in the inmate back in police custody and the corrections officer dead from what officials say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Casey White detained at maximum security facility in Alabama

Thursday 12 May 2022 11:45 , Johanna Chisholm

Casey White, the 38-year-old inmate who went on the run with correctional officer Vicky White last month leading to a dramatic manhunt that spanned 11 days and crossed state lines, is now being detained at a maximum security prison in Jefferson County, Alabama.

Casey White is now at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility -- a maximum security prison in Jefferson County, Alabama known for housing "behaviorally difficult to manage" inmates.

The facility is known for housing “behaviorally difficult to manage” prisoners, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections website and it also houses a 300-inmate segregation unit, the largest unit in the state.

Donaldson specializes in controlling repeat and/or multiple violent offenders with lengthy sentences that are behaviorally difficult to manage, and several hundred inmates sentenced to life without parole.

Alabama Department of Corrections

Donaldson has a death row unit with a capacity for 24 inmates that need to be incarcerated in the Birmingham judicial area.

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death

Thursday 12 May 2022 10:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.

Vicky White and inmate lover carried out dry run of Alabama prison break ahead of nationwide manhunt

Thursday 12 May 2022 09:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and her inmate lover Casey White staged a dry run of their prison break prior to going on the run last month, according to law enforcement sources.

Two officials told the Associated Press that Ms White, 56, had taken the 38-year-old capital murder suspect out of Lauderdale County jail for 40 minutes and then returned him to his cell.

Alabama fugitives Vicky White and Casey White paid homeless man to check into motel

Thursday 12 May 2022 08:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Alabama fugitive inmate Casey Cole White and his corrections officer lover Vicky White paid a local homeless man to check them into an Indiana motel as they tried to lay low during their time on the run, according to authorities.

The couple checked into Motel 41 in Evansville, Indiana, back on 3 May and paid cash upfront for a 14-night stay, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told ABC31.

Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White captured and Vicky White is pulled from car gun in hand

Thursday 12 May 2022 07:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.

Casey White’s long history with the law before jail breakout with prison guard lover

Thursday 12 May 2022 06:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The suspected murderer recaptured after 10 days on the run has been involved in a series of crimes and suspected offences, writes Rachel Sharp.

Police reopen probe into mysterious shooting suicide of escaped Alabama inmate’s ex-girlfriend

Thursday 12 May 2022 05:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Police have reopened an investigation into the mysterious death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey White’s former girlfriend, after her 2008 shooting death was previously ruled a suicide.

Christy Shelton, 31, died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother.

Casey White’s former lawyer says ‘no way’ he could have planned the escape

Thursday 12 May 2022 04:59 , Graig Graziosi

A one-time lawyer for murder suspect Casey White, who managed to break out of prison and evade police for 10 days with the help of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, says there is ‘no way’ his former client planned the full escape scheme.

His former lawyer, Dale Bryant, spoke to WHNT, telling the outlet that White has a mental illness that makes him impulsive and a threat to individuals outside of a structured and controlled environment.

“This plan, this escape was detailed. It was thorough,” Mr Bryant said. “The escape, in general, is exactly what Casey wants to do, is get out of prison, right? But it is well thought out and the planning is, again, nothing that is in Casey’s norm.”

Chilling 911 audio captures Vicky White’s last words

Thursday 12 May 2022 04:30 , Graig Graziosi

A chilling 911 call released on Tuesday night reveals the final moments of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, and the haunting words she said to her jailhouse lover Casey White: “Let’s get out and run,” an utterance that was said just before authorities say she took her own life by shooting herself in the head.

At the start of the seven-minute audio, the dispatcher is heard on the line saying “911” and “hello” before the voice on the other end, Ms White, is heard in the background saying “oh my god” and “stop, stop”.

It’s unclear which of the two placed the initial call to the emergency line.

You can then hear Ms White saying in a panicked cry, “The airbags are going to go off” before she says what were likely some of her last words: “Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run.”

Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White is captured

Thursday 12 May 2022 03:30 , Johanna Chisholm

Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.

Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the Alabama corrections officer’s death a suicide and shocking audio also revealed she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash.

In the footage, you can see the moment White is placed in cuffs, as he is held there for a few moments before the officers pull him to his feet and lead him away.

Motel owner denies fugitive couple stayed on his property

Thursday 12 May 2022 02:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The owner of the motel — where the Cadillac connected to Vicky White and Casey White was seen – has denied seeing the fugitives and claimed that he didn’t know if they were staying on his property.

Paul Shah was quoted as saying by CNN that “I’ve never seen those people in my property.” He, however, did say that it could be possible that they were visiting someone in the Motel 41 in Evansville.“Nothing happened in my parking lot,” Mr Shah said, referring to the capture of the two on Monday afternoon.

He said that he hadn’t seen the news of the search for the two and was surprised everything unfolded in this area. “This is one of the safest area(s) of this town.”

Fugitive's trial for 2015 murder set to start in June

Thursday 12 May 2022 01:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Casey White’s murder trial will start in June, it was reported.

After an emergency hearing on Tuesday regarding the capital case against White for Ridgeway’s 2015 murder, her son Austin Williams was quoted as saying by CNN that the fugitive’s capture was a “huge relief” and that “it felt like a miracle.”

Mr Williams said: “I’ve been waiting for a long time, waiting just a little bit longer, I think things will be fine. They did the right thing by getting him over to Donaldson as soon as possible and I’m just looking forward to that trial date.

“It just didn’t look very hopeful at all,” he said. “They had a head start, not a lot of leads and stuff and just felt like a really good plan and it turns out that they didn’t which was... which worked out, fortunately.”

White escaped from the Alabama jail on 29 April and was captured on Monday in Evansville, Indiana.

Coroner's office confirms prison guard died by suicide

Thursday 12 May 2022 00:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

An Indiana coroner’s office confirmed on Tuesday that Vicky White, ex-corrections officer accused of helping an Alabama inmate escape, died by suicide.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office concluded that Ms White killed herself.

Police had said that the two had a cache of weapons on them as well — four handguns and several semi-automatic weapons, including an AR-15.Ms White died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head during a dramatic police chase while her inmate lover Casey White surrendered to authorities and is now back in custody.

Mr White had allegedly also referred to Ms White as his “wife.”

Fugitive couple’s end goal revealed

Wednesday 11 May 2022 23:30 , Graig Graziosi

What was the end goal for double murder suspect Casey White and correctional officer Vicky White, who helped him escape?

According to police, it was to have a shoot out.

Vicky White and her lover practiced ‘dry run’ of prison break

Wednesday 11 May 2022 22:40 , Nathan Place

Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and her inmate lover Casey White staged a dry run of their prison break prior to going on the run last month, according to law enforcement sources.

Two officials told the Associated Press that Ms White, 56, had taken the 38-year-old capital murder suspect out of Lauderdale County jail for 40 minutes and then returned him to his cell.

It is not clear exactly when the dry run took place but, after it was an apparent success, the couple then embarked on the real thing on 29 April.

A trove of guns and nearly $30,000 in cash were found in the fugitives’ car

Wednesday 11 May 2022 22:30 , Graig Graziosi

Police found a trove of firearms — including an AR-15 — as well as $30,000 in cash inside the vehicle double murder suspect Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White were using to try to escape capture.

US Marshals rammed the car off the road and flipped it Monday while pursuing the couple.

Mr White said he had hoped to use the guns to have a shoot out with the police.

Fugitive couple was in Evansville, Indiana since 3 May

Wednesday 11 May 2022 21:35 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County said that Casey White and Vicky White were in Evansville since 3 May.

The fugitive duo had been on a run for 10 days when they were finally stopped by police on Monday.

Mr Wedding said: “It’s hard to believe they’ve been here that many days, but we’re lucky that we stumbled upon them.”

Casey White was captured by the police after a chase and a car crash.

The Alabama prison inmate, who faces charges of double murder and was serving a 75 year sentence — has been brought back to the jail.

Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Alabama said that “he will be in a cell by himself. He will stay in handcuffs and shackles while he’s in that cell and if he wants to sue me for violating his civil rights, so be it. He’s not getting out of this jail again. I’ll assure you that.”

Alabama Governor expresses relief that manhunt for fugitives is over

Wednesday 11 May 2022 21:15 , Graig Graziosi

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said she was relieved that the hunt for Casey White and Vicky White has ended.

“I’m delighted that they’re no longer a negative force in our society,” she said in a statement. “I congratulate law enforcement on their efforts and the public on providing tips that helped to wrap that case up.”

She had previously offered two $5,000 rewards for anyone who had information leading to the arrest of the fugitives.

Casey White’s former lawyer says ‘no way’ he could have planned the escape

Wednesday 11 May 2022 21:00 , Graig Graziosi

A one-time lawyer for murder suspect Casey White, who managed to break out of prison and evade police for 10 days with the help of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, says there is ‘no way’ his former client planned the full escape scheme.

His former lawyer, Dale Bryant, spoke to WHNT, telling the outlet that White has a mental illness that makes him impulsive and a threat to individuals outside of a structured and controlled environment.

“This plan, this escape was detailed. It was thorough,” Mr Bryant said. “The escape, in general, is exactly what Casey wants to do, is get out of prison, right? But it is well thought out and the planning is, again, nothing that is in Casey’s norm.”

Vicky White’s body returned to Alabama

Wednesday 11 May 2022 20:35 , Graig Graziosi

A coroner in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, confirmed to WTVA that the body of corrections officer Vicky White has been returned to Alabama.

Ms White helped murder suspect Casey White escape prison before the pair went on the run for 10 days. Ultimately police caught up with the couple in Indiana and rammed their car off the road. Ms White died by suicide after she shot herself in the head inside the car.

Listen: 911 audio where Vicky White’s last words are heard

Wednesday 11 May 2022 20:15 , Johanna Chisholm

Late Tuesday night, authorities released the 911 audio that captured the moment that Alabama corrections officer Vicky White told her jailhouse lover “let’s get out and run” moments before investigators say she fatally shot herself in the head.

It’s unclear whether the correctional officer or fugitive Casey White placed the call to the emergency dispatcher.

Listen to the audio from the chilling call below.

Vicky White blamed Casey White for police pursuit just before her death

Wednesday 11 May 2022 19:39 , Graig Graziosi

Alabama corrections officer Vicky White blamed double murder suspect Casey White after they were discovered by police in Evansville, Indiana.

In 911 audio released on the day of their capture, Ms White can be heard saying “You had to stay in some f*****g motel” to Mr White while police and US Marshals are pursuing them.

Shortly after, a US Marshal rammed their car, rolling it, and ending their flight. Ms White was found unconcious from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later died. Mr White gave himself up and is being extradited back to Alabama.

Police reopen probe into shooting suicide of escaped Alabama inmate’s ex-girlfriend

Wednesday 11 May 2022 19:32 , Johanna Chisholm

Police have reopened an investigation into the mysterious death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White’s former girlfriend, after her 2008 shooting death was previously ruled a suicide.

Christy Shelton, 31, died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother.

Christy Shelton died in 2008 when her boyfriend Casey White was in the home with her (Family photo)

White, who was in a relationship with Ms Shelton at the time, was in the home with her at the time of the shooting but was ruled out as a suspect by investigators after they determined the 31-year-old died by suicide.

Now, with pressure added from family members of Ms Shelton raising concerns that they think the investigation should be reopened, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are taking a fresh look at the case.

Casey White’s long history with the law before jail breakout with prison guard lover

Wednesday 11 May 2022 19:29 , Graig Graziosi

Casey White, the murder suspect who was captured Monday after spending 10 days on the run, has been a suspect in numerous crimes.

Mr White has been charged with attempted murder in the past and police are re-examining the death of one of his girlfriends under the suspicion that he was involved.

Vicky White left the prison with fugitive lover before their jailbreak

Wednesday 11 May 2022 18:32 , Johanna Chisholm

US Marshal Marty Keely has provided one of the most detailed accounts to The Associated Press of how he sprung the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force into action and began tracking down leads to find and capture fugitive Casey White and his jail guard lover Vicky White (no relation).

In the exclusive interview, Keely explained how clues about the pair’s relationship and plans to escape became more clear as he and investigaors within the task force began to cull over seemingly minute details.

After conducting interviews with family members and coworkers and combing through financial records, the team discovered that the pair were involved in a “special relationship”.

Other tips that looked odd in the light of their brazen jailbreak that spiralled into a dramatic 11-day manhunt included Vicky White selling her home just weeks before the incident, and for well under market value at $95,000. She also sold her car, filed for retirement and purchased men’s clothes at a local Kohl’s store.

Some clues emerged quickly: That Vicky White had swapped her patrol car for an orange getaway car at a sporting goods store, that she had sold her house and car and filed for retirement in the weeks before the escape.

The most damning detail of all perhaps was that Vicky White and Casey White had actually successfully left the jail previously in what investigators believe was a dry run for the escape, two law enforcement officials told the AP.

ICYMI: Everything we know about Vicky White and the murder suspect she disappeared with

Wednesday 11 May 2022 17:32 , Johanna Chisholm

Alabama prison officer Vicky White died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds hours after she and escaped inmate Casey White were captured by law enforcement officials in Indiana.

The nationawide manhunt came to a dramatic end when Casey White, 38, surrendered and Vicky White, 56, was taken to hospital, where she later died, as they were finally tracked down and apprehended after 11 days on the run.

The pair, reportedly involved in a two-year relationship, decided to camp out at a dingy motel in Evansville, Indiana, where they’d checked-in a week before the dramatic chase and had planned to stay for another week as they plotted out where to go next, according to an employee working at Motel 41.

“It was just hard to believe that they were here,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told CNN, shocked that the on-the-run fugitives would decide to stay in a small city of 110,000 while they’re faces were plastered everywhere. “I wouldn’t think that somebody on the run would stay in a community like Evansville for six days,” he said at a Tuesday morning briefing.

Chilling 911 audio captures Vicky White’s last words

Wednesday 11 May 2022 16:34 , Johanna Chisholm

A chilling 911 call released on Tuesday night reveals the final moments of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, and the haunting words she said to her jailhouse lover Casey White: “Let’s get out and run,” an utterance that was said just before authorities say she took her own life by shooting herself in the head.

At the start of the seven-minute audio, the dispatcher is heard on the line saying “911” and “hello” before the voice on the other end, Ms White, is heard in the background saying “oh my god” and “stop, stop”.

It’s unclear which of the two placed the initial call to the emergency line.

You can then hear Ms White saying in a panicked cry, “The airbags are going to go off” before she says what were likely some of her last words: “Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run.”

Dramatic police footage shows moment Casey White is captured

Wednesday 11 May 2022 15:26 , Johanna Chisholm

Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.

Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the Alabama corrections officer’s death a suicide and shocking audio also revealed she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash.

In the footage, you can see the moment White is placed in cuffs, as he is held there for a few moments before the officers pull him to his feet and lead him away.

2008 death of Casey White’s ex-girlfriend to be re-examined

Wednesday 11 May 2022 14:35 , Johanna Chisholm

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in Athens, Alabama, located about an hour’s drive from the Lauderdale County Jail where fugitive Casey White fled on 29 April, said they would be reopening the investigation into the mysterious death of his ex-girlfriend, WHNT reported.

Christy Shelton, 31, died in 2008, with authorities initially ruling her death as suicide. She died from a fatal gunshot wound, authorities said, from a sawed-off shotgun.

The news outlet reported that detectives ruled White out as a suspect in Shelton’s death after an initial investigation, but noted that he had told police that he was at her Lexington home at the time of the incident.

Somer Mitchell, the daughter of the deceased ex-girlfriend, sent a video to local news outlet News 19 and described how she and the rest of Shelton’s family have never felt at ease about how the investigation into her mother’s death wrapped up.

“Casey White was with my mom the night that she committed suicide,” Ms Mitchell said in the video, according to the news outlet. “Maybe this video will fall into the right hands of someone that can actually make a difference or look into it more maybe investigate,” the daughter’s plea closed.

WHNT says that a spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are in communication with the family and are “reviewing the case”.

Watch: Police release dash cam footage of Casey White’s arrest

Wednesday 11 May 2022 13:46 , Johanna Chisholm

The Evansville Police Department in Indiana released dash cam footage that captures the moment that Casey White, 38, was apprehended by authories, ending an 11-day manhunt that spanned multiple states and spurred a flurry of tips.

In one of the videos posted on the police department’s Facebook page late Tuesday night, you can see dashboard camera footage from an officer’s squad car during the apprehension of Casey White on Monday 9 May.

In a separate video, you see footage of the first responders pulling Vicky White, the correctional officer accused of helping the fugitive escape, from the vehicle and providing her first aid.

Watch the videos below, but a warning as some viewers might find the content disturbing.

