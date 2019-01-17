Is VICOM Ltd’s (SGX:V01) CEO Being Overpaid?

Wing Yew Sim has been the CEO of VICOM Ltd (SGX:V01) since 2012. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Wing Yew Sim’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, VICOM Ltd has a market capitalization of S$531m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth S$533k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at S$253k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from S$271m to S$1.1b, we found the median CEO compensation was S$619k.

So Wing Yew Sim receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at VICOM, below.

Is VICOM Ltd Growing?

Over the last three years VICOM Ltd has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 5.8% per year. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the flat revenue hardly impresses. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has VICOM Ltd Been A Good Investment?

VICOM Ltd has generated a total shareholder return of 20% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary…

Wing Yew Sim is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company isn’t growing earnings per share, and nor have the total returns inspired us. We do not think the CEO pay is a problem, but it’s probably fair to say that many shareholders would like to see improved performance, before any pay rise occurs. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling VICOM (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might prefer gaze upon this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

