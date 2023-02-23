VICOM's (SGX:WJP) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

VICOM Ltd (SGX:WJP) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to SGD0.0332 on the 15th of May. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 3.5%.

VICOM's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, VICOM was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 151% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, could fall by 0.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 94%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.0455 total annually to SGD0.0664. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.9% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Although it's important to note that VICOM's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

VICOM's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, VICOM has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Is VICOM not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

