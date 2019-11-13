Are Vicor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Returns On Investment Worth Your While?

Today we'll evaluate Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vicor:

0.097 = US$20m ÷ (US$238m - US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Vicor has an ROCE of 9.7%.

View our latest analysis for Vicor

Does Vicor Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Vicor's ROCE is fairly close to the Electrical industry average of 11%. Separate from how Vicor stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Vicor reported an ROCE of 9.7% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Vicor's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NasdaqGS:VICR Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Vicor.

How Vicor's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Vicor has total liabilities of US$31m and total assets of US$238m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

Our Take On Vicor's ROCE

If Vicor continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest. You might be able to find a better investment than Vicor. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).