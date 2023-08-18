Vicosa case: Court rejects YDR bid for release of AG letter outlining police 'lapses'

Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court has ruled that a letter containing the results of the state Attorney General’s investigation into York County Regional Police Department’s handling of the Vicosa murder-suicide case is not a public record and will not be released.

The York Daily Record sought the release of the letter, citing its public interest in how the department handled the case, which ended with former Baltimore County Police officer Robert Vicosa murdering his two young daughters and his girlfriend before taking his own life.

Giana, left, and Aaminah Vicosa were murdered by their father, former Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa. On Thursday, the Commonwealth Court ruled that a timeline describing the state Attorney General's investigation into York County Regional Police's response to the case will not be made public.

The letter reportedly outlines a timeline that includes the department's alleged failures in the case, including its failure to serve Robert Vicosa with a protection from abuse order sought by his estranged wife, Marisa, in a prompt fashion. The delay in serving the order permitted Robert Vicosa to abscond with his daughters, which resulted in a four-day-long manhunt that ended on a highway in northern Maryland when Robert Vicosa shot his children and his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

The Daily Record's attorney, Josh Bonn, argued that the document should be made public to "shed light on the underlying circumstances" in the case and would incentivize police departments to change how they respond to such cases "to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening in the future."

In March 2022, the Daily Record sought to have the letter released under the Right-To-Know Law, arguing that it was in the public interest to see how police responded in the case.

Marisa Vicosa and her attorney, Harold Goodman, had alleged that the murders of her daughters, Giana, 7, and Aaminah, 6, could have been prevented, arguing that the response by police was inadequate. Specifically, according to a settlement in the case between Marisa Vicosa and the police department, they accused York County Regional Police Chief Tim Damon of failing to order his officers to take action that could have saved the girls’ lives.

The horrific series of events began on Nov. 21, 2021, when Robert Vicosa, 41, a former police officer with a history of disciplinary infractions, lured his estranged wife to the home they had shared, held her at gunpoint with the assistance of his girlfriend, Tia Bynum, a former colleague with the Baltimore County Police Department, and drugged and raped her.

After she was able to escape, Marisa Vicosa went to police. She sought an emergency protection from abuse order, which was granted. However, Damon, who was off duty at the time, declined to order his officers to serve the order immediately, despite the pleading of a corporal who was handling the case.

When police did execute the order the following day, Robert Vicosa was gone, abducting his daughters and fleeing to Maryland.

Marisa Vicosa filed a private criminal complaint against Damon, citing his inaction. The York County District Attorney’s office handed the investigation of that complaint over to the state Attorney General’s office. Marisa Vicosa later withdrew her complaint.

In the settlement of a civil case brought by the estate of the two girls – which resulted in a $3 million award to Marisa Vicosa – her attorney wrote that the attorney general’s office described the letter and told him that it described “major concerns with certain lapses and decisions” leading up to the abduction and murder of Giana and Aaminah.

The district attorney’s office did provide a redacted version of the letter to the Daily Record in response to the right-to-know request but declined to hand over a five-page timeline of the investigation attached to it.

The Commonwealth Court ruling did not address the merits of the newspaper’s case. Rather, the three-judge panel examined the letter and concluded that it “is exempt from disclosure” under the Right-To-Know Law’s exemption of investigative notes and materials produced in a criminal investigation.

The court also cited Pennsylvania's Criminal History Record Information Act. Bonn had argued that the law did not apply since the investigation was into the department's response in the case and that the law was not intended to shield police from disclosure of how it handled the case.

The York County District Attorney's Office responded that it had no comment on the court's ruling.

"This decision is very disappointing," said Scott Fisher, central Pennsylvania regional news director for the USA Today Network, which includes the York Daily Record. "We understand that Pennsylvania's Right to Know Law exempts police investigatory records, but this document should be of great public interest. There should be full transparency to allow citizens to know what went wrong in this tragic case."

