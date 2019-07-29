How Do Vicplas International Ltd’s (SGX:569) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll evaluate Vicplas International Ltd (SGX:569) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vicplas International:

0.017 = S$993k ÷ (S$76m - S$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2019.)

Therefore, Vicplas International has an ROCE of 1.7%.

Is Vicplas International's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Vicplas International's ROCE is meaningfully below the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.8%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Vicplas International's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Vicplas International's current ROCE of 1.7% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 11%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Vicplas International's past growth compares to other companies.

SGX:569 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 29th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Vicplas International has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Vicplas International's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Vicplas International has total assets of S$76m and current liabilities of S$18m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.