Victim and 2 suspects exchange gunfire at Gautier home, police say

Gautier Police responded to a shooting early Wednesday that left a victim and suspect hospitalized, authorities said.

Officers were called at 1:34 a.m. to a home on Bayou View Circle, according to a news release. There, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim exchanged gunfire with suspect identified as Kyle Reese, who was also struck before fleeing. Police said another suspect fired at the victim but did not identify the second suspect or say whether they had also been shot.

Reese is expected to be arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he is released from a Mobile hospital, where he is currently being treated for a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated for his injuries, according to the release, and they are non life-threatening.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.