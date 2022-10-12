Victim of 2017 murder indentified

After an arrest made Oct. 11 for a murder committed in 2017, the Facebook group “Mad Dads Jacksonville Chapter” posted justice for the victim.

Action News Jax reported that Rae’quan Malik Howard was arrested for suspicion of the murder.

According to the Mad Dads Facebook group, they were able to identify the victim, 19-year-old Ra’Kwon Backey.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Howard, who is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

