Update: Victim 24-years-old in fatal shooting at East Blackstock Road apartment complex

Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at the Quail Pointe Apartments at 460 E. Blackstock Rd., according to Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin Bobo.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Jaqwaun Tamar Mills, 24, of Spartanburg. Clevenger said his office is investigating the case as a homicide and a forensic exam will be conducted Wednesday morning.

Bobo said when deputies responded to the scene at 9:34 Tuesday night, they found the victim, who had been shot at least once, lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex near the "J" building.

