Victim of $30,000 theft stands up for her thief in court. She even asks for no prison time

SCITUATE − Former school committee member Michael Long has pleaded to stealing about $30,000 from his wife's great-aunt. Then, that great-aunt, who Long and his family live with, stood up for him in court, asking for no prison time.

"I'm sorry we got to this point," she said. "We still love him very much. We still want him in our home."

Brockton Superior Court Judge William F. Sullivan sentenced Long, 39, to two years of probation on Thursday, Feb. 15. Scituate Police charged Long in February 2023 with stealing about $30,000 from his wife's 77-year-old great-aunt by using her bank cards without her consent or knowledge. Long had served for 11 years on the Scituate School Committee and resigned shortly after his arrest.

He has pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny from a person older than 60 and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card. The state agreed to dismiss a fourth charge of forgery as part of the plea deal.

The victim asks the court not impose a prison sentence

At the hearing, the victim spoke in defense of Long and asked the court to spare her great-nephew-in-law from prison and to dismiss the case.

The great-aunt said that Long, who lives with his wife and three children in her Scituate home, was overwhelmed when he couldn't meet financial obligations for his wife and children. She characterized his theft as "a very incorrect judgment on his part."

She described Long as an engaged father and an active member of broader community. She said he should have asked for help to meet his debts. "He could have come to us, and he can still come to us," she said.

The prosecution asked for one to two years in state prison

While acknowledging the importance of the victim's wish, Assistant District Attorney Alex Zane requested the court impose a one to two year state prison sentence.

"The defendant is lucky to have a family member ... that cares about him and supports him so much," Zane said.

Zane said Long repeatedly drained his great-aunt-in-law's banks accounts of pension and social security funds for about half a year in 2022 and 2023 while posing as her confidante as she tried to find out what was happening.

"The defendant effectively gaslit the woman who gave him a home with love," Zane said.

Zane said that evidence shows how Long led the victim to believe that a hacker or bank error was responsible for the missing funds. As a result, Zane said that the victim grew increasingly paranoid and severed her longstanding relationship with Hingham Savings Bank.

Citing a bank manager's testimony, court documents filed by Zane say that when the great-aunt began to cry in the manager's office, Long stood by and claimed he'd do anything to help, giving the manager his personal telephone number and asking him to be in touch with updates.

According to Zane, Long continued his deception after Scituate Police began a costly and time-consuming investigation and only confessed when confronted with evidence.

Zane said that while the large sum involved is concerning, Long's standing by and seeing his great-aunt-in-law suffer emotionally due to his ongoing actions is the most concerning part of the case.

Long's defense attorney John asked the judge to continue the case without a finding. He said that Long's case was unique in that the theft was not motivated by an underlying habit or addiction such as gambling or drug abuse.

McLoughlin said that Long has had no prior contact with the criminal justice system, and asked that court consider his entire 39 years as a man and a father, and not just the poor character he displayed for a limited time.

I don't want you to think I'm patting you on the back because you took the kids to soccer practice Judge William F. Sullivan

Sullivan said he thought Zane's recommendation of one to two years in state prison was reasonable, and perhaps even light.

"You stole from a woman who had been kind to you," he said. "It's unimaginable in some ways that someone could do this.

"You don't appreciate how lucky you are," Sullivan continued. "I've come along to the position that I'm not going to impose a jail sentence. I'm not sure how I got there."

Sullivan said that difficult decision often reveal character. "I don't want you to think I'm patting you on the back because you took the kids to soccer practice," he said. "You made a tough choice. The choice you made was to steal from your great-aunt."

