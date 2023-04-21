Victim, 73, stabbed to death allegedly by grandson in Fresno County identified by coroner

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was stabbed to death Wednesday night.

Jose Espinoza, 73, was killed allegedly by his 27-year-old grandson, Christopher Chacon, the sheriff’s office said in an update Thursday.

The stabbing happened around 11 p.m. on Hughes Avenue south of South Avenue, between Raisin City and Easton.

When deputies arrived, they found four people — family members — who had been stabbed in the upper body, deputies said.

Espinoza was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims were said to be in their mid-40s to late 50s.

Deputies said there was a disturbance prior to the stabbing. A suspect was detained, according to the sheriff’s office.

The attacker and all of the victims knew each other, deputies said.

Chacon was charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.