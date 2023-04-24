Victim advocates are here to help those affected by criminal acts

During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which runs through April 29, we celebrate accomplishments to victim rights, as well as confront barriers preventing justice in our system. The 2023 theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change. “

Leon County continues to prove itself to be a progressive county, willing to put in the work to do just that. Our county offers resources to promote grief counseling, provide court advocacy, and conduct on-scene crisis intervention.

Local victim advocates make connections to attorneys, workplaces, and schools to elevate survivors’ voices. Did you know you have the right to express your views regarding the defendant’s release after they have been arrested? It is called first appearance, and the State Attorney will share your thoughts with the judge. Advocates reach out to survivors by phone or in-person to make sure their voices are heard.

Victim advocates are also called out to active crime scenes and to the hospital. Whenever we interact, we engage with the survivors and their families to provide support. Did you know if you accrue medical bills from a crime, you may be eligible to receive victim compensation for those bills? That includes counseling.

And finally, because of survivors, their families, and advocates throughout the country, laws have been created to effect change. Campaigning for victim rights is essential and affects us all. Nobody plans to become a victim. When it happens, it’s expected that laws are there to help us.

When people are victimized, it is often shocking to realize how our system of “presumption of innocence” benefits the defendant, not the victim. How do we maintain due process for the rights of the accused, while at the same time respecting a victim’s right to justice? We work together to effect change. In 2018, Florida did just that by amending the state constitution to include Marsy’s Law, which preserved a specific set of clear, enforceable rights and protections for crime victims equal to that of the accused and convicted.

There is still so much work to be done to build on the positive changes that have been made in the fight for victims’ rights. We can all be a part of this process, as it truly does affect us all.

Look out for local events held this year during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and help us to honor Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.

To reach the Victim Advocate division, emailvicitiminfo@leoncountyso.gov, visit www.leoncounyso.com or call 850-606-3487.

Maria Folsom

Maria Folsom is a victim advocate with the Leon County Sheriff's Office. This unit assists victims of all crimes as needed on a 24/7 schedule. Folsom utilizes a technique in which she is certified, called Heartmath, to assist victims and law enforcement professionals deal with traumatic situations.

