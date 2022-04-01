Victim advocates, nurses observing Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Apr. 1—Gretchen Tyree, a sexual assault nurse examiner with Freeman Health System, recalled a case that she described as "too common" for men and women who try to meet strangers online.

In one instance, she noted a patient who had been sexually assaulted in another city. The patient had befriended someone in a chat room and met up with him at a hotel in Kansas City. She said she left her drink on a table and that it was spiked with drugs while she was out of the room.

"She does not know what happened between then and 12 hours later," said Tyree, who has been a registered nurse since 1985. "This is a common story of drinks being spiked, even today because you trust someone, that drink gets loaded, and this person had no clear idea what happened to her from then to when she drove herself home. She was terribly embarrassed. Hey, don't be. What happened to you is not your fault."

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the sexual assault perpetrator is known to the victim about 80% of the time.

Sexual assault nurse examiner programs are offered in the emergency departments at Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin where victims 18 and up can receive free care. The forensic nurses receive special training to help patients with trauma after a sexual assault.

"Our job is to say, 'It's OK. We're here for you. Let's make sure you're not injured. If you are, how can we take care of you. Let's get you some medications,' in a nonjudgmental fashion," Tyree said.

Not all hospitals are outfitted with such nurses, and there's a nationwide shortage of qualified nurses who can provide sexual assault forensic exams.

"Typically, there's very little education about sexual assault, evidence collection, what to look for and what you might need to do (while in medical school)," said Karen Scott, coordinator of Freeman's SANE program and a sexual assault nurse examiner.

With April observed as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Tyree and other sexual assault nurse examiners are reminding victims that they are supported and resources are available.

The public is encouraged to wear teal on Wednesday, the Day of Action, to show support for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse. This year's theme is "Building Safe Online Spaces Together," and the goal is not only to raise awareness but also to provide education to prevent sexual assault.

"Sometimes, online is definitely a factor in sexual assault," Scott said. "In particular, sometimes patients will meet somebody online, and they'll set up a date or an arranged meet, and it turns into a bad situation. One of the things that's really important is that people be very careful about what they post online about themselves, how much they reveal about themselves and also that they take anything that they find posted online with a big grain of salt because you don't really know if what that other person is saying or posting is true or that picture of them is actually them."

Scott said some other sexual assault cases they've seen involved texting and stalking. Even after there's been an incident of sexual assault, Scott said, the perpetrator will often text and try to dissuade the victim from reporting it, threaten them or make excuses.

Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, which means there are more than 460,000 victims, age 12 or older, of rape and sexual assault each year in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice's National Crime Victimization Survey in 2019.

Freeman's SANE program was established in 2009. It can provide care to adult patients who have been sexually assaulted, emergency contraception, antibiotics for sexually transmitted infections, and education about community resources like the Lafayette House.

"We kind of function like a mini department within the ER — in that we're self-contained, but we also have resources of the emergency room available to us — the physicians, providers, behavioral health counselors and other resources like that," Scott said.

The SANE program at Mercy Hospital Joplin was established in 2016, and offers 24-hour coverage with five trained sexual assault nurse examiners on staff. Katie Doll, a registered nurse who oversees Mercy's SANE program in Joplin, said sexual assault nurse examiners can be called in to conduct an exam, even if they're not currently at the hospital.

Sexual assault kits are provided free to medical providers and contain items necessary to collect evidence in the case of a sexual assault. The kits can be obtained from the Missouri State Highway Patrol or any crime lab. These are also offered free of charge to the patient and is paid for by the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Lafayette House

The local SANE programs collaborate with Lafayette House, a nonprofit organization that provides services to victims of domestic assault, sexual violence and substance abuse, in the event of a sexual assault.

Through Lafayette House, victims can receive shelter, support, counseling, advocacy, child care and other services for free. The nonprofit serves more than 1,000 individuals annually in Southwest Missouri.

Susan Hickam, executive director of Lafayette House, said once they're contacted by a hospital, they provide advocacy for the patient by offering information about the forensic exam, support during the exam and what resources they can use after care.

"We work hand in hand with SANEs, and we're their follow-up team," she said. "A lot of times, it is important for us to be present. We are there whenever they need follow-up services like counseling or being an advocate during the legal process."

Every April, Lafayette House teams up with Missouri Southern State University to host a "Take Back the Night" event where survivors and advocates talk about services available for those who have been victims of sexual violence.

Tickets to the upcoming "Oh La Lafayette" fundraising event Thursday in support of Lafayette House sold out in nine days, and the silent auction will feature roughly 200 new and lightly used purses, bags and clutches.

Chelsea Conley, director of development at Lafayette House, said several of the bags are designer brands, and this year's theme is "Dreaming tn Dior."

"We have Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney & Bourke," she said. "It's a silent auction for the handbags. We'll have dinner, a program, a video and a fashion show that will encompass 10 of our local boutiques."

The event allows Lafayette House to raise awareness about domestic violence, sexual assault and substance use disorders while also providing funding for services. Lafayette House met its $100,000 goal last year.

"We've been able to meet our goal every year, so that's exciting for us," Hickam said. "The community truly supports all of our services."

Although in-person event tickets are sold out, the public can still purchase raffle tickets for bags online at https://one.bidpal.net/OLL22/welcome.