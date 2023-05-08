Victim airlifted after being shot in Barstow

An argument over an alleged theft in Barstow resulted in the shooting of a victim, who was airlifted to a trauma center with life threatening injuries. Two suspects have been arrested.

Two suspects have been arrested, according to police.

Barstow Police said that at around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to the report of a shooting and a body lying in the roadway in the 200 block of South Second Avenue.

Barstow officers and detectives responded and located the victim in an alleyway near South Second Avenue and Fredricks Street.

The victim was treated by Desert Ambulance at the scene and later airlifted to the Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries.

Officers and detectives began investigating and found evidence of the shooting where the victim was located.

After speaking with witnesses, detectives learned that the incident stemmed over a possible theft and argument at a market in the 100 block of East Main Street. At the market, the victim, along with Akeem Jones, 36, and Raymond Goopio, 28, both of Barstow, began arguing.

When the victim left, the men followed after him in a vehicle and Jones allegedly shot the victim.

Shortly after the shooting, detectives discovered the suspect vehicle parked at a home in the 100 block of West Williams Avenue. During a search of the home and surrounding area, Jones and Goopio were found and arrested.

Jones was booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of attempted murder. Goopio was also booked into jail on suspicion of being an accessory to an attempted murder, according to police.

Bail for each suspect is set at $1 million. They are both scheduled to appear Friday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s booking records show.

Barstow Police on Friday had not identified the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Andrew Hollister at 760-255-5132 or email at ahollister@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victim airlifted after being shot in Barstow