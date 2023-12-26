Victim airlifted after shooting behind Immokalee business, Collier sheriff says

A victim was airlifted after authorities say a teenager shot him near an Immokalee business.

The minor is charged with aggravated battery; carrying a concealed firearm; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

Collier County deputies responded to the 300 block of Boston Avenue, behind La Soriana, 190 S. 3rd St., around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The arrest report indicates the victim threw a punch at the perpetrator and later turned his back on him, before the minor fired several shots.

Coastland Mall shooting: Naples man faces $200,000 bond in Coastland Mall shooting that injured teen

The sheriff's office said the perpetrator, along with two witnesses, then fled on foot. Authorities said the victim ran behind the building before he collapsed.

When authorities searched the minor's bedroom, they found four handgun magazines, several rounds of 9mm ammunition and a concealed-carry handgun holster

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the victim was airlifted as a trauma alert patient to Gulf Coast Medical Center, 13681 Doctors Way, in Fort Myers.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Christmas day Immokalee shooting victim airlifted to hospital in Lee