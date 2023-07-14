Victim of apparent drowning has been found after week-long search at Laurel Lake

The body of a person who went into the water at Laurel Lake was recovered Friday, after a week-long search.

The identity of the presumed drowning victim has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin, according a news release from the Laurel County sheriff.

The sheriff’s office said the body was found in about 130 feet of water near Marsh Branch Road at about 1:30 p.m.

Numerous agencies had assisted with the search since 5:18 p.m. July 7, when it was reported that someone had gone off a pontoon boat and into the water on Laurel Lake, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected, and the investigation is continuing.

Divers, underwater drones and dogs were used in the search, according to the Facebook page of the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

On Friday, the agency said “Christian Aid Ministries located an object on their sonar system and further identified it as a human body. The victim was then brought to the surface and turned over to the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.”