Victim in apparent murder-suicide case was shot outside of his work north of Des Moines

The two men who were found dead in a parking lot north of Des Moines on Feb. 23 have been identified.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 5153 N.E. 17th St. at about 6:43 a.m. Friday regarding a person who was shot, said Capt. Ryan Evans, spokesperson. Two men were found dead at the scene in a parking lot in front of Power Brace Manufacturing, a steel fabrication company, just across from the Polk County Jail, Evans said.

Witness statements, evidence located at the scene and video evidence are leading investigators to believe it was a murder-suicide case, Evans said. Investigators believe one man shot the other and then shot himself.

The victim has been identified as Francisco Leonel Rivera Cosme, 33, of Des Moines. He worked for the company where he was shot, Evans said. The suspect in the apparent murder-suicide has been identified as Alexis Manuel Lopez Rivera, 31, of West Des Moines.

Investigators believe that the victim and the suspect knew each other before the shooting, Evans said. Investigators are still working to determine the motive.

The company where Cosme worked did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Two men have been identified in apparent murder-suicide in Des Moines