Victim from April Beale Street shooting dies

FOX13 has learned a man who was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in April on Beale Street has died.

Randle Underwood, 19, died on June 8 from his injuries.

On April 28, around 1 a.m, Memphis police said they were flagged down at the intersection of Second Street and Beale Street. There, they found a man shot and in critical condition.

Surveillance video in the area showed the man involved in a fight before being shot several times by a man in a red jacket and blue jeans, police said.

Police said that man took off heading westbound on Beale Street after the gunfire.

Police said this man, pictured in a red jacket and blue jeans, shot a man several times on Beale Street around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 28.

If you recognize the man caught on camera or have any information about this shooting, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

RELATED CONTENT

Everything we know about the shooting involving police on Beale St. that left a man dead

$5 fee, extra security measures returning to Beale Street tonight

PHOTOS: One dead, two hurt in shooting involving police on Beale Street, officials say