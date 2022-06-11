Victim from April Beale Street shooting dies
FOX13 has learned a man who was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in April on Beale Street has died.
Randle Underwood, 19, died on June 8 from his injuries.
On April 28, around 1 a.m, Memphis police said they were flagged down at the intersection of Second Street and Beale Street. There, they found a man shot and in critical condition.
Surveillance video in the area showed the man involved in a fight before being shot several times by a man in a red jacket and blue jeans, police said.
Police said that man took off heading westbound on Beale Street after the gunfire.
If you recognize the man caught on camera or have any information about this shooting, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
