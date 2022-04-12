Investigation update

A South Rockwood resident is seeking the safe return of a missing parrot following a breaking and entering incident that occurred last month.

On March 24, the South Rockwood Police Department responded to a request for aide in the 6600 block of South Huron River Drive.

Responding officers learned a homeowner had returned to the residence to discover the home had been the site of a breaking and entering.

An ensuing investigation revealed three handguns and a parrot were taken from the residence.

Officers have entered the missing weapons as missing into a national law enforcement database.

The victim is simply asking for the safe return of the pet, which is a Blue Amazon parrot. The bird is green in color with blue and yellow markings around its beak.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the South Rockwood Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Victim asks for safe return of stolen parrot