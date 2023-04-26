Victim Assistance Program celebrates National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Apr. 25—Victims of crime can often be forgotten, left to navigate the legal process on their own while likely struggling with emotional challenges. Since 1985, the Monongalia County Victim Assistance Program (VAP) has worked to support crime victims, advise them of their rights and improve the individualized attention they receive.

Located in the Mon County Prosecutor's Office at the Justice Center, VAP has two primary goals, Program Coordinator Deanna Lindsay said: Education and assistance.

Lindsay, along with Assistant Program Coordinator Rebecca Hastings, works to educate victims about any criminal charges involved with their cases and the workings of the criminal justice system, as well as helping them through the feelings they may experience as a result of being a victim of a crime. They also provide resources and information by working with other community resource services and outreach programs.

Lindsay and Hastings aid victims of all types of crimes in as many ways as possible—from offering support during police interviews and forensic medical exams to helping them prepare for hearings and court proceedings in the often-complicated legal system.

Additionally, VAP can help victims develop safety plans, apply for domestic violence personal protective or personal safety orders, find any necessary community resources or support services and apply for assistance from the WV Crime Victims' Compensation Fund.

VAP is celebrating National Crime Victims' Rights Week, held annually in April since 1981 to recognize the rights of crime victims and bring light to any barriers stopping justice for victims.

Throughout the week, VAP representatives will be available at the entrance of the Mon County Justice Center to provide information about victims' rights and the services they offer.

Lindsay said they are also running a "necessities drive " collecting items like clothes, feminine products, personal hygiene items, undergarments and blankets. Basically, things that may be needed if a victim needed to leave a situation in a hurry. Items are being collected at the entrance of the Justice Center until April 28.

Today, VAP will participate in National Denim Day to spread awareness for sexual assault victims. Supporters are encouraged to wear denim in remembrance of a famed Italian Supreme Court case where a judge argued a woman couldn't have been raped because her jeans were too tight, and she would have had to help her assaulter remove them, making it consensual.

To end the day, a proclamation event will be held at the Courthouse Plaza on High Street in Morgantown in support of all crime victims.

The proclamation event, which will be from 4-7 p.m., will include guest speakers, a giveaway drawing for three custom denim jackets, information VAP and other community partners, and a candlelight vigil.

For more information on the Monongalia County VAP and the services they offer, visit their Facebook page: Monongalia County Victim Assistance Program or email moncovap @moncopa.com.

