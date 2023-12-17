Victim of attempted Portland carjacking sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you were driving a white Kia that was the target of an attempted carjacking on November 29, Portland police want to talk with you.

Around 10:15 a.m. on that Wednesday, officers boxed in the driver of a stolen GMC Suburban around SE 96th and Harold Street. But the suspect, later identified as Anthony Scott Taylor, crashed out of the box-in, drove up on the sidewalk but didn’t get far as spike strips deflated 2 tires.

Authorities said the 44-year-old then tried to run away and tried to rob the driver of a white Kia at a stoplight. But the Kia’s driver’s doors were locked and Taylor was quickly arrested.

This stolen guy was allegedly found inside a stolen GMC Suburban driven by Anthony Scott Taylor, November 29, 2023 (PPB)

This stolen GMC Suburban was allegedly driven by Anthony Scott Taylor, November 29, 2023 (PPB)

But the Kia driver — the victim of the attempted carjacking — drove away and hasn’t been found. Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: East Precinct Officer Congdon about case number 23-309047.

Taylor, who is currently being held in the Multnomah County Jail on 7 charges plus a charge from an earlier stolen car case, may face more charges if the Kia driver is found.

Authorities said they found a stolen gun and a stolen motorcycle inside the stolen Suburban.

