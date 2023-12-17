Victim of attempted Portland carjacking sought
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you were driving a white Kia that was the target of an attempted carjacking on November 29, Portland police want to talk with you.
Around 10:15 a.m. on that Wednesday, officers boxed in the driver of a stolen GMC Suburban around SE 96th and Harold Street. But the suspect, later identified as Anthony Scott Taylor, crashed out of the box-in, drove up on the sidewalk but didn’t get far as spike strips deflated 2 tires.
Authorities said the 44-year-old then tried to run away and tried to rob the driver of a white Kia at a stoplight. But the Kia’s driver’s doors were locked and Taylor was quickly arrested.
But the Kia driver — the victim of the attempted carjacking — drove away and hasn’t been found. Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: East Precinct Officer Congdon about case number 23-309047.
Taylor, who is currently being held in the Multnomah County Jail on 7 charges plus a charge from an earlier stolen car case, may face more charges if the Kia driver is found.
Authorities said they found a stolen gun and a stolen motorcycle inside the stolen Suburban.
