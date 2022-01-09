Victim in Bonita Springs homicide identified as suspect's wife; man cites 'breaking point'

Newly released documents in the case of a Bonita Springs man charged in a Dec. 29 homicide identify the victim as his wife.

Kenneth Balishin, 64, was charged Dec. 29 with second-degree murder. He was booked into the Lee County Jail after his release Jan. 1 from Lee Memorial Hospital.

A Sheriff's Office report said deputies responded to a 911 call the morning of Dec. 29 from a woman who reported her neighbor on Cedar Hill Court in Bonita Springs told her he killed his wife.

When deputies arrived they found Balishin with a possible self-inflicted knife wound and a dead female. Deputies and emergency medical responders reported Balishin commented several times that he killed his wife.

The report also said that Balishin later made a confession at Lee Memorial, admitting that he killed his wife after he reached a "breaking point." He told detectives that he and his wife were the only people in the house at the time of the incident and that he tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself multiple times.

Balishin remains in Lee County Jail with bond not yet set and set for a Jan. 31 arraignment.

