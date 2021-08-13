Victim of botched Chicago police raid says Officer Ella French showed her 'dignity' and 'respect'

A Black social worker who is suing Chicago and its police department over a botched 2019 raid says recently-slain officer Ella French was the only one to show her "any dignity and respect" on the night of the ordeal.

Anjanette Young, in a video released late last year, was seen naked and being handcuffed by police after officers raided the wrong home in February 2019. French – who died on Aug. 7 after being shot in the head during a traffic stop – had been called to Young’s home following the raid and "allowed her to get dressed, in the privacy of her bedroom," a spokesperson for her lawyer said in a statement on Young’s behalf to Fox News.

"Officer French was the only officer who showed Ms. Young any dignity or respect on the night of the raid," the statement continued. "Ms. Young is praying for Officer French's family and offers her sincerest condolences to them and all of Officer French's friends and colleagues."

The video released of Young on the night of the raid shows her telling officers multiple times that they had the wrong address. Police allegedly did not allow Young to put on clothes before cuffing her.

Investigators had arrived at her home after an unnamed informant provided her address, claiming a man was illegally possessing a gun at the property, according to the Associated Press.

Young had returned home from work and was undressing for bed when police barged in, the AP adds.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have accused 29-year-old Jamel Danzy, of Indiana, of being the alleged "straw purchaser" of the semiautomatic handgun used to fatally shoot 29-year-old French once in the head and critically wound her partner, a 39-year-old male officer, during the Aug. 7 traffic stop at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

