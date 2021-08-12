Victim of botched police raid who sued Chicago says slain officer showed her 'respect'

Jake Dima
·3 min read

The victim of a botched police raid, who has sued the city of Chicago, said slain officer Ella French was the only authority who treated her with "dignity and respect" during the incident.

Anjanette Young was in her home in February 2019 when a dozen male officers broke down her door and placed her in handcuffs at what turned out to be the wrong residence. Young stood naked for more than 30 minutes during the ordeal, though she indicated French, who was gunned down on Saturday, allowed her to get dressed in her bedroom.

“Officer French assisted Ms. Young and allowed her to get dressed in the privacy of her bedroom,” a spokesperson for Young said on Wednesday. “Officer French was the only officer who showed Ms. Young any dignity or respect on the night of the raid. Ms. Young is praying for Officer French’s family and offers her sincerest condolences to them and all of Officer French’s friends and colleagues.”

TWO BROTHERS CHARGED IN SHOOTING THAT KILLED POLICE OFFICER AND WOUNDED ANOTHER

French arrived at the scene after the 12 officers entered Young's home.

Over the weekend, French and another officer approached a vehicle during a traffic stop before gunfire was exchanged and she was shot, according to prosecutors. French was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot in the head, while the other policeman was listed in critical condition.

"We will #NeverForget the true bravery [Officer French] exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others," the Chicago Police Department tweeted on Sunday. "Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero."

Two brothers, Emonte Morgan, 21, and Eric Morgan, 19, have been arrested in connection to the crime. Emonte Morgan faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and unlawful use of a weapon. His brother faces unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with prior conviction charges.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Jamel Danzy, the 29-year-old owner of the car driven by the pair, was charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws relating to the purchase of the handgun used to shoot French, according to a federal indictment on Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot arrived at the University of Chicago Medical Center on Saturday at around midnight to a group of roughly 30 officers who all physically turned their backs on the mayor as she approached them. A source at the scene remarked Lightfoot said a few words to nearby grieving officers. As she approached, they all walked away from her to the other side of the waiting room area and turned their backs, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

French is the first fallen officer from the Chicago department since 2018.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Chicago, Police, Law Enforcement, Crime

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Victim of botched police raid who sued Chicago says slain officer showed her 'respect'

