Victim calls plea deal for former Austin firefighter guilty of attempted sex assault 'sickening'

A former Austin firefighter, whose sexual assault case ended in a mistrial in 2019, admitted to attempted sexual assault in exchange for probation in a plea deal Friday that the victim in the case called a "miscarriage of justice."

"This man has harmed me physically and emotionally," she said of Marcus Reed during a virtual court hearing in Travis County. "Not only did I suffer a physical attack unlike anything I've gone through in my life, but I have been going through years of emotional torture. ... The fact that you're getting away with almost no punishment is pretty sickening."

State District Judge Dayna Blazey decided Friday to honor the plea agreement between prosecutors and Reed, which called for four years of probation. During that time, the former Austin Fire Department lieutenant must complete sex offender evaluation, treatment and counseling, and he must register as a sex offender for the next 14 years. He also cannot have any contact with the victim or her family.

Reed's attorney, Todd Ward, did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday.

The American-Statesman does not name victims of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault without their permission. The woman previously testified against Reed in the 2019 trial, contending that Reed coerced her into sex by threatening to arrest her on drug charges if she did not cooperate.

She was driving on the Interstate 35 frontage road near St. Elmo Road in March 2017 when she got into an argument with another woman in the car. The other woman grabbed the keys out of the ignition, which left it blocking lanes on the road.

A short time later, two vehicles collided in the area, and Reed moved the woman out of harm's way, she testified.

For that brief moment, the woman said, "I thought he was a hero."

Reed, the woman told investigators, had her get in his truck to search for the passenger but instead drove her to a different location and assaulted her. He told her "you're in a lot of trouble" and that she needed to help him relax, she testified.

After performing oral sex, the woman said Reed became angry and raped her in his truck for five to 10 minutes. During the attack, she said Reed pressed a heavy object against her back, which she believed could have been a gun or a flashlight.

"I didn't think I had a choice," she said on the stand in 2019.

Reed told a grand jury in December 2017 that he had responded to the woman's stalled car, but he never had sex with her. He argued that the semen found on her that matched his DNA profile was from a cup in his truck that he kept to urinate and that contained his semen because of a medical condition.

The charges prompted Reed to retire from the Fire Department after the agency had first moved to suspend him without pay.

In August 2019, a jury convicted Reed of aggravated perjury, a third-degree felony, and official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, but jurors failed to agree on the sexual assault charge. The jury sentenced him to one year in jail.

The aggravated perjury charge stems from Reed's testimony at a 2017 grand jury proceeding. Prosecutors say he lied under oath when he said he had not attempted to contact the victim after the incident. Text messages and messages sent through another app show Reed did contact her, prosecutors said.

After the mistrial, then-District Attorney Margaret Moore said her office would retry the sexual assault case, but Moore later lost the Democratic primary to current District Attorney José Garza.

While Garza ran on a campaign of prosecuting sexual assault cases, he also pledged to offer alternatives to prosecution as needed.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families involved in this case," the district attorney's office said in a statement. "The victims had to wait many years for justice, and they endured an entire trial, only to start again."

Current prosecutors also downgraded Reed's original charge of indecency with a child to enticing a child, in connection with an unrelated allegation that he inappropriately kissed and touched the 13-year-old daughter of a woman with whom he had an affair. Enticing a child, a Class B misdemeanor, indicates only that Reed took the child from the custody of her parent.

