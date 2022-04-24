Victim in Chowchilla shooting homicide identified by Madera County Sheriff’s Office

The man shot and killed near a Chowchilla home on Thursday night has been identified by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office as Abraham Barajas-Cedillo, 33, who lived at the property on Road 15 3/4.

Deputies found Barajas-Cedillo around 9 p.m., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Barajas-Cedillo died from his injuries.

The death marks the first homicide in Madera County in 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Forensic Technicians continue to review evidence collected at the scene, and detectives are gathering witness statements and surveillance from the surrounding area, but preliminary evidence indicates the shooting may be gang-related.

Detectives, working off witness statements, are seeking at least two adult males. The suspects were wearing masks and clothing to conceal their identities.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call 559-675-7770.