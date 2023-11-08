Victim claims Columbia County woman drugged her, prompted her to drink laundry detergent

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman accused another woman of poisoning her with drugs and laundry detergent.

Deputies responded to Doctors Hospital on Wheeler Road on Monday for an assault and met with the female victim in the emergency room, according to an incident report. The woman was waiting on a drug test and told deputies she believed she was given some type of drugs without her knowing.

The woman told deputies she met the female suspect less than two months ago and she started going to her apartment everyday because the suspect would cook for her, according to the report. After eating there several times, the woman said she started shaking and had trouble breathing.

She also noticed that even though she would eat every meal, she started to lose weight, according to the report. The suspect also gave the victim a key to the apartment, which she said was weird because they were not dating.

When the victim started staying overnight, she said the suspect purchased her a toothbrush, which kept getting moved, according to the report. When the victim asked the suspect why it kept being moved, the suspect told her she needed to clean the toilet, so she used the toothbrush.

On Nov. 1, the victim said she was eating and starting feeling sick, according to the report. When she told the suspect, the suspect got mad and brought out a bottle of laundry detergent. She put a scoop of the detergent in a glass of ice water, waited until it dissolved, and told the victim to drink it so she would feel better.

The victim told deputies she drank the mixture and started feeling worse, according to the report. When she told the suspect she still wasn't feeling well, the suspect allegedly attacked her, hitting her in the head.

The suspect pulled out some of the victim's hair, put it into a jar, and urinated into the jar, according to the report. The victim called the sheriff's office to help her leave, but deputies did not create a report.

The victim said the suspect had cameras in the apartment and called her after the incident saying she had a recording of the pair having sex, according to the report. Deputies told the victim how to apply for a temporary protection order.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Woman accuses another woman of drugging her in Columbia County