Victim in Clements homicide identified as Lodi man

May 3—CLEMENTS — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information regarding a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to the report of a man down in the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, reports state.

No further information was released, and the Sheriff's Office said an investigation is ongoing.

The San Joaquin County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Steven Buchan Jr. of Lodi.

According to News-Sentinel archives, this is the first homicide to be investigated in the Clements area in nearly 20 years.

In March of 2003, a farm worker found a man's body partially submerged in a creek near Dry Creek Road just north of Liberty Road near the Sacramento County line.

The man was later identified as 29-year-old Rohit S. Gill of Stockton, according to News-Sentinel archives.

A year prior, farm workers found the partially buried body of a man near a vineyard in the area of Frazier and Clements roads.

That man was ultimately identified as 53-year-old Woodbridge lawyer Laurence McNabney, whose murder made national headlines when his wife Elisa was named as the primary suspect.

The case was featured on ABC's 20/20 last month.

Anyone with information about Sunday's incident is asked to call 209-468-4400 and reference case number 22-9524. You can also provide information with the SanJoaquinCo Sheriff app, or call Stockton CrimeStoppers 209-946-0600.