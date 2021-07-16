Victim in convenience store beating is fined

Jul. 16—EAU CLAIRE — The victim in a 2020 beating inside an Altoona convenience store was fined $181 for his role in the incident.

Richard L. Fuller, 54, Hawkins, pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a noncriminal county ordinance violation of disorderly conduct.

A misdemeanor count of battery was dismissed and considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

The incident damaged the store and was the result of actions the victim took against a woman the previous day, police said.

Co-defendant Jakob C. Anderson, 19, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced.

Co-defendant Danny E. Anderson, 49, also of Eau Claire, returns to court July 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Andersons told police they were in Altoona June 3, 2020, to deal with Fuller because Fuller had beaten up the woman the previous night. The woman told police she had been dating Fuller for 15 months and that Fuller stays at her home most of the time.

The woman said Fuller had been drinking June 2, 2020, called her names and hit her on top of the head, which caused her pain. At one point, the woman said, Fuller had grabbed her around the throat.

On June 3, 2020, Fuller said he walked into Casey's General Store to get a soda. Fuller then heard Jakob Anderson say, "Dad, here he is."

Danny Anderson then came toward Fuller and hit him over the head with a can of soda. Fuller stumbled backward and Jakob Anderson pushed him into a cooler. Jakob Anderson then punched him in the head.

Danny Anderson came back up and struck Fuller in the head a couple more times with the soda can.

Fuller attempted to get away but was pushed into a chip display by both Andersons. Fuller said the Andersons then started "going to town" by beating him while he was on the floor.

Fuller said he had pain in his head. When police arrived, Fuller was sitting on a chair near the back of the store. There was a large amount of blood on the floor and Fuller's face and hands were covered in blood.

A police officer noticed there were several bags of merchandise and store shelving that were damaged during the incident.

The store manager told police charges would be pursued for the damage.