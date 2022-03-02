Update: Victim in critical condition after Hatch Road shooting, crash

A 27-year-old Modesto man who crashed into a canal on Hatch Road following a shooting on Tuesday is in critical condition, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Erich Layton released new details about the shooting Wednesday, saying the victim was driving east on Hatch, west of Cascade Avenue, when someone in a vehicle traveling the same direction began shooting at him.

The victim lost control of his vehicle and it left the roadway on the south side. His car overturned several times and landed in the empty canal.

Layton confirmed the victim suffered gunshot wounds as well as injuries from the crash. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

A house was also stuck during the shooting but no one was inside at the time, according to Layton.

No information was released about a possible suspect or a description of the vehicle the suspect was in.

Layton said detectives are working to determine a motive but have ruled out a connection to other recent violence in the area, including at least one other shooting.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Dalton Gonzalez at 209-595-8686.