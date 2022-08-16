Victim in critical condition after stabbing at Roxbury park

A person suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at a Roxbury park on Monday night, police say.

Responding officers were notified of a person that walked into Boston Medical Center with multiple stab wounds just before 7:00 p.m., according to Boston Police.

Officials say the victim’s injuries are considered to be life threatening.

Authorities located a crime scene at Washington Park and are actively investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No further information was made available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW