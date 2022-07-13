Victim in critical condition, suspect in custody following Dayton shooting

Jul. 13—A man who was reportedly shot Monday in the back and face is in critical condition, according to a Miami Valley Hospital representative.

The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. Monday, when a 911 caller reported hearing two shots and seeing a man lying in the grass in the 200 block of Yale Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The caller told dispatchers that the man was shot in the face and the back, and said that he was having trouble breathing.

Medics transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

Dayton police arrested a 19-year-old man connected to the shooting in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch records showed that a few minutes after the shooting was reported on Yale Avenue, he was dropped off at Kettering Health Dayton with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was not willing to say where to shooting occurred, but was arrested after being treated, according to Dayton police.

Kettering Health Dayton was formerly called Grandview Medical Center.

Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer, Commander of the Violent Crimes Bureau, said that the shooting "was an isolated incident where one person targeted another. The intended target defended himself, and as a result both subjects were struck by gunfire."

The suspect booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary charge of felonious assault, according to jail records. Formal charges have not been filed at this time.