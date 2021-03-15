Victim in critical after teen rams him with car in Tampa, deputies say

Dennis Joyce, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA — Josthin Molina Cornejo, 17, faces charges including attempted murder for ramming his car into a passenger who had been riding with him, deputies said.

The victim, who was not identified, was in critical condition at a hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 15th Street North and 151st Avenue East in Tampa.

The two were in a car stopped at the intersection and began fighting. The victim got out of the car and walked east on 151st Avenue. Witnesses told investigators they heard the engine rev and saw the car drive at the victim, hitting him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Molina Cornejo is facing charges of attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

