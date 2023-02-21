Victim critically injured in shooting late Monday on US Highway 71: Kansas City police

Kansas City police are investigating after a person was critically wounded in a shooting late Monday.

The shooting was reported at about 10:45 p.m. in the area of US 71 Highway and Red Bridge Road, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Several accidents were reported shortly after.

At the scene, officers found the a shooting victim in a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No victim or suspect information is available. The shooting remains under investigation.