Victim of Daytona Beach fire identified, cause of blaze determined

A house fire that killed an elderly man and his pet dog in Daytona Beach on Hillcrest Drive was caused by an electrical short in an outlet near a Christmas tree, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Daytona Beach police on Wednesday identified the victim as Roy Gorski, 80.

"(Gorski) was possibly overcome by the smoke as he tried to put out the fire," said Daytona Beach Fire Lt. Antwan Lewis on Wednesday.

Woman, child dead in apartment fire Police: Mother murdered, 1-year-old killed in Daytona Beach apartment fire

According to police, Gorski's roommate left Monday for Palm Coast around 10 a.m. and saw Gorski sitting in a chair in the living room watching television.

The roommate returned on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and when he opened the door, he found the house full of smoke with Gorski inside, according to a police report.

He then called 911. The incident was reported at 11:45 a.m. as smoke in a structure. Firefighters arrived on the scene and entered the house from the rear and extinguished the fire.

Gorski was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m., police said. A small dog was also found dead in the house, the report states.

On Tuesday afternoon, Daytona Beach police said there was no foul play involved in Gorski's death and that it was accidental.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida elderly man dies in Daytona Beach house fire