DA identifies woman killed in crash at Byfield farm stand

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash at a farm stand in Byfield.

Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook, N.H., was working at her family’s farm stand when a car suddenly reversed and crashed into the checkout area, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center in Byfield, a village in Newbury.

A 57-year-old man and 8-year-old girl were also hit, the district attorney said. They were taken to area hospitals and are now in stable condition.

The driver, a 70-year-old woman, is cooperating with investigators and has not been charged.

The crash remains under investigation by the Newbury Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW