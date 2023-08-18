Victim in deadly fight near Parkline Trail identified

Aug. 17—Authorities on Thursday identified the man killed following an alleged early morning fight over the weekend as 32-year-old Brian Radabah of Kalispell.

Kalispell Police officers found Radabah suffering "a significant head injury" when they arrived near the intersection of East Railroad Street and Third Avenue East North about 1:58 a.m., Aug. 13 for a report of a fight, officials said. Taken to Logan Health Medical Center and placed into intensive care, Radabah died Aug. 14.

Authorities took one individual, Cody Mize, 34, of California, into custody following the attack. Initially held on a pending aggravated assault charge, Mize was released from the county jail on Aug. 15. No charges were filed, according to jail records, and a search of records of Flathead County District Court, Flathead County Justice Court and Kalispell Municipal Court do not show any cases against Mize connected to the alleged fight.

Kalispell Detective Shane Lidstrom said earlier this week that Mize is a suspect in Radabah's death, which remains under investigation, and charges could be forthcoming. Lidstrom said he was working closely with the Flathead County Attorney's Office on the case.

In a press release identifying Radabah as the victim, Sheriff Brian Heino said that the dead man's body was turned over to the Montana State Crime Lab for a forensic autopsy.

